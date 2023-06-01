15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Butterfly Festival, Pride Month events and more

Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Pride Month kicks off with a Queernival and Pride Family Fun Day in Avondale Estates. Other events include Chattahoochee Nature Center’s 24th Annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival, where you can visit with live butterflies, meet with experts and enjoy food and live events.

Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:

Intown Atlanta

“Hairspray”

Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3 and 8 p.m. Sunday, June 4. $35 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

Enjoy Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy that follows 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad as she tries to dance her way onto a popular 1960s TV show.

Atlanta Wine & Jazz Festival

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday, June 3. $55 general admission, $85 VIP. Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St., Atlanta.

Sample unlimited wines and selected spirits as you listen to seven hours of live jazz.

Queernival

2 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Free general admission, $15 VIP. Out Front Theatre Company, 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-448-2755.

Celebrate Pride Month at the Queernival, sponsored by Atlanta Pride, with games, drinks, food trucks, performances and more.

Cobb

Bark in the Park

9 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 3. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Dr. SW, Powder Springs.

Bring your furry friend to a paw-ty with story time for pets and kids, pet vendors, exhibitions, adoptions and more. All pets must be on a leash and controlled. Awards/prizes will be given to the best costume, most exotic/unusual pet and more.

Main Street Cruise-In for Special Olympics

8 a.m.-noon. Saturday, June 3. Free with donations accepted. Registration requested if you’re showing your car. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw.

Come out and see beautiful cars while you listen to music and sip coffee at this Kennesaw Police Department event. All donations will help athletes travel and compete in the Special Olympics at no cost.

Kennesaw Outdoor Movie Series

6 p.m. food vendors and family-friendly activities available, movie starts after sundown. Saturday, June 3. Free. $50 for VIP tent rental. Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy., Kennesaw. 770-422-9714.

Come early for activities like lawn games, inflatables and music before watching “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

DeKalb

First Friday Concert Series

6:30 p.m. Friday, June 2. Church Street Greenspace, 4316 Church St., Tucker. 678-597-9040.

Bring picnic baskets and chairs if you’d like and listen to music from Departure, a Journey tribute band.

Atlanta’s Pride Family Fun Day

4 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Town Green, 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 404-294-5400.

Celebrate Pride Month with games, face painting, food trucks and more on Avondale Estates’ Town Green.

Pics in the Park

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m., movie starts at 8:45 p.m. Friday, June 2. Free. Pernoshal Park, 4575 North Shallowford Road, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700.

Watch “Shang-Chi” while you enjoy free popcorn, candy and giveaways.

North Fulton

24th Annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 3 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, June 4. $25 general public, $20 CNC members, free for children 2 and under. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Visit with live butterflies, meet with pollinator experts and educators, take part in a migration game and enjoy food and live entertainment.

Celebration Garden Tour

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 3. $22 plus taxes and fees in advance for adults, $25 on-site if available. Children under 18 are free. Participating gardens in the Sandy Springs area.

Join the North Fulton Master Gardeners as they host a tour of five home gardens in the Sandy Springs area. They’ll be on hand to answer questions and highlight areas of interest.

Brew Moon Fest

6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, June 3. $10 single ticket, $180 table for six including admission, $240 table for eight with admission. Milton Avenue (between Highway 9 and Roswell/Canton Street), Alpharetta.

Enjoy local brews from Jekyll Brewing, food from tents and local eateries and high-energy country and rock music from Chuck Martin and the Line-Up.

Gwinnett

Fridays-N-Duluth

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, June 2. Free admission. Duluth Town Green, 3142 Hill St., Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Join in a Pride-themed Fridays-N-Duluth evening with food trucks, live music and family-friendly entertainment.

Elevate 5K

7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3. $45 5K, $25 Kids’ Fun Run/Dash, George Pierce Park Basketball Court (by the Community Center,) 53 Buford Hwy. NE, Suwanee.

Run or walk in a 5K and let your kids ages 12 and under try a Fun Run/Dash. The race is sponsored by Gwinnett Pearls of Service Foundation, Inc. along with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Upsilon Alpha Omega Chapter, with proceeds going to support scholarships and community programs.

“The Play that Goes Wrong”

Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, with additional dates. $31 and up. Aurora Theatre, 128 Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Watch “The Play That Goes Wrong,” an Olivier Award-winning comedy that combines Monty Python with Sherlock Holmes.