The Peach Drop, a Pokemon Party and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Time Travel Half Marathon

9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. $15-$55. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta.

Join in a family run for all ages with a half marathon, 10K, 5K, one-mile run and kids’ dash. Stick around afterward for a wellness after-party.

2023 Resolution Run

9:50 a.m. dash, 10 a.m. mile, 10:30 a.m. 5K, Sunday, Jan. 1. 5K $50-$60, mile run $20-$25, dash $10. Piedmont Park, Charles Allen Gate, 475 10th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-231-9064.

Get the family moving and off to a healthy start in 2023 with the Resolution Run. You’ll also receive free coffee and non-alcoholic mimosas.

Cobb

The NYE Show: The Music of Queen and Bowie

9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. $45-$80. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Ring in the new year with the music of Queen and David Bowie presented by The Georgia Players Guild.

New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta

6 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Dec. 31. Free. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-494-1150.

Have fun this New Year’s Eve at The Battery Atlanta with an Early Innings celebration for families with kids from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. and a Late Innings celebration from 9 p.m.-midnight. The Early Innings event features an inflatable baseball drop at 8 p.m. and includes a performance by Grammy nominee Justin Roberts. The Late Innings event features the 12 South Band and includes fireworks and confetti.

Red Hare NYE Blackout Ball

7:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. $60 plus taxes and fees. The Still on the Square, 29 West Park Square, Marietta. 678-401-0600.

Celebrate the new year with live music, dancing and craft cocktails and beer. The Georgia-Ohio State game will be available to watch on TVs.

DeKalb

Mother’s Finest

7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. $30-$36 plus taxes and fees. Eddie’s Attic, 515 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976.

Listen to music from Georgia Music Hall of Fame inductees Mother’s Finest with special guest Stevie G.

Kids’ Early New Year’s Eve Celebration

$39.95 ages 12 and up, $34.95 ages 3 and up, includes attractions, Christmas Show and New Year’s Eve Celebration. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Let the kids ring in the New Year early with a magical snowfall, early countdown and fireworks.

Friday Movies: “Trading Places”

1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Free. Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library meeting room, 1282 McConnell Drive, Decatur. 404-679-4404.

Watch the R-rated comedy “Trading Places,” starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd.

North Fulton

Pokeball New Year’s Eve Party

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. $40 (includes champagne toast and two free drink tickets on any drink up to $12.) Battle & Brew, 5920 Roswell Road A-120, Sandy Springs. 678-560-1500.

Have fun with an immersive Pokemon experience with live Pokestops, your very own Pokemon, Pokemon trainers and more. Free gaming is available on consoles, PCs or tabletop devices, and music, dancing, special prizes, and Pokemon-themed food and drink add to the fun. The event is open to ages 21 and up. Cosplay is encouraged but not required.

The Velvet Note: New Year’s Eve Gala

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31-1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. $79. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838.

Dance to the music of acclaimed master percussionist Bradie Speller and enjoy comfortable seating, a champagne toast at midnight, non-alcoholic beverages and party favors. Appetizers, entrees, desserts, beer, wine and spirits will be available a la carte.

Gate City Brewing Company’s New Year’s Party

Noon Saturday, Dec. 31-1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Gate City Brewing Company, 43 Magnolia St., Roswell. 678-404-0961.

Join in the fun at Gate City Brewing Company with your choice of 18 beers on tap and seasonal craft cocktails. DJ Kizzy Rock will play from 9 p.m.-1 a.m., and Frybaby ATL will be onsite from 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

Gwinnett

New Year’s Eve Comedy Spectacular with Dulcé Sloan

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. $25-$35. Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Laugh along with Dulcé Sloan, a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” who once worked as an intern at Aurora Theatre in high school.

The Sneaker Exit

1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. $25 general admission, $50 VIP. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 (office), 770-626-2464 (tickets).

Buy, sell and trade sneakers, streetwear and accessories at The Sneaker Exit’s show.

Big Yin Energy: A New Year’s Night Yoga Workshop

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. $40. Performance Power Yoga, 150 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 678-861-4374.

Start the new year off with a yin yoga workshop where you’ll learn about the practice and how you can integrate yin energy into your life. Bring your own props, socks and layers. Pre-registration is required.