Boo in the Zoo, Secrets of Smyrna and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Things to Do
By Mary Caldwell, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? With Halloween rapidly approaching, you’ll find holiday-themed runs, interesting trick-or-treating options and more. A Diwali celebration and forest bathing session (don’t worry — there’s no actual bathing!) are also on the calendar.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Boo at the Zoo

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, plus additional dates. Included with general admission cost of $23.45-$31.20 for adults age 12 and up, $17.95-$23, kids age 3-11, $21.95-$28.95, free for kids under 3, military with ID and members. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453 (WILD).

Bring the kids, let them wear a costume and sample treats throughout the zoo and meet kid-friendly characters as they enjoy seeing the animals.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition

Credit: From atlanta.harrypotterexhibition.com

Credit: From atlanta.harrypotterexhibition.com

9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21-Sunday, Oct. 23, with additional dates. $29 and up for adults (13 and over), $25 and up for ages 3-12, plus taxes and fees. The 200 Peachtree Building, 155 Carnegie Way, Atlanta.

Harry Potter comes to life with authentic props and costumes, interactive technology and more. Feel free to wear a costume if you’d like.

Goblins in the Garden

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Included with admission of $21.95 and up. Train rides $5 per passenger ($3 for members). Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-5859.

Costumes are encouraged for this festive family-friendly event with music performances, pumpkin decorating, chef demos, a train ride and more.

Cobb

14th Annual Spooktacular Chase 5K and 8K

Credit: Maryann Davidson Photography

Credit: Maryann Davidson Photography

7 a.m. race-day packet pick-up and late registration, 8 a.m. 8K start, 8:15 a.m. 5K start, Saturday, Oct. 22. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 770-432-7280.

Dress in a costume to run an 8K or 5K on a flat course. A short race will also be held for kids under 10, and after the races, stay for a post-race brunch and Powder Springs’ “trunk-or-treat.” This annual event supports Vision Rehabilitation Services, a local non-profit.

Secrets of Smyrna

5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23. $20 plus fee. Smyrna City Hall, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna.

Take a .7 mile walking theater experience produced by the Smyrna Arts Council where you can see “characters” from Smyrna’s past come to life. Wear comfortable shoes and bring an umbrella if it might rain.

“Back to the Future”

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. $10. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Watch the 1985 classic movie “Back to the Future.”

DeKalb

Chemistry Day

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Free. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Drive, Atlanta. 678-874-7102.

Bring the kids for an afternoon of fun and learning, including hands-on activities and a science-inspired magic show.

Forest Bathing

9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 22. $45 non-members, $35 members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Relax and connect with nature in a session led by a certified forest therapy guide.

Avondale Ale Days

Credit: From The Lost Druid Brewery’s Facebook page

Credit: From The Lost Druid Brewery’s Facebook page

4 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21-Sunday, Oct. 23. Three locations along the ‘Dale Arts Trail, a one-mile path through the heart of the central business district, Avondale Estates. 404-294-5400.

Enjoy live music, food and local craft beers at four breweries along the ‘Dale Ale Trail. If you buy a beverage at each stop on the trail throughout the weekend, you’ll earn an event pint glass.

North Fulton

Johns Creek-Macy’s Diwali Festival

4 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Shakerag Park, 10925 Rogers Circle, Johns Creek. 678-512-3202.

Celebrate Diwali with a DJ, performers, food and retail vendors, and more. A special fireworks celebration will begin around 7:45 p.m.

Alpharetta Women’s Half Marathon & 5K

Credit: From the Alpharetta Women’s Half Marathon & 5K Facebook page

Credit: From the Alpharetta Women’s Half Marathon & 5K Facebook page

7:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. $75 half marathon, $35 5K. Avalon, 2200 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta.

Join other female athletes to walk or run in a half marathon or 5K in this USATF-certified event.

First City Fair

4 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Free admission. Alpharetta First Baptist Church, 44 Academy St., Alpharetta and Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 770-475-6556.

Head to the First City Fair for midway rides, inflatables, classic fair food and more.

Gwinnett

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

8:30 p.m. and midnight, Saturday, Oct. 22. Free admission and prop kit. Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth. 404-478-2749.

Get ready to do the “Time Warp” as you watch “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a live shadow cast and a free prop kit. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, and seating is limited.

Pedal Norcross

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., with yoga starting at noon. Saturday, Oct. 22. Free. Lillian Webb Park, 5 College St. NW, Norcross. 770-274-0175.

Start with a pre-ride yoga stretch, go on a group ride through historic Norcross and end at Social Fox Brewing, where prize drawings — including one for an eBike — will be held.

Train or Treat

Credit: DENNIS KOSMETATOS skos@bellsouth.net

Credit: DENNIS KOSMETATOS skos@bellsouth.net

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Included with museum admission of $18 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and up and $12 for kids 2-12. Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Highway, Duluth.

Bring the kids in their costumes to trick or treat, compete in a costume contest and see the museum’s trains. Live music is also featured.

About the Author

Mary Caldwell
