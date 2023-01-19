Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Listen to the sounds of Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., the “First Couple of Pop and Soul” and seven-time Grammy Award winners.

Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin!

Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22, plus additional dates. $17.95-$19.95. Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437

Take the kids to Children’s Museum of Atlanta for the opening weekend of an early childhood STEM-based exhibit. They’ll be able to explore marine biology, ocean science, different ocean ecosystems and more.

Harold Night

8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. $16. Village Theatre, 349 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta.

If you’re in the mood for comedy, head to Village Theatre to see the improv format known as The Harold.

Cobb

Braves Fest

Credit: From the Atlanta Braves’ Facebook page Credit: From the Atlanta Braves’ Facebook page

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Free admission, with $100 charge for autograph sessions, which must be purchased in advance online. Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Celebrate the five-time National League Champion Atlanta Braves with player photo ops, baseball clinics, live entertainment, interactive experiences, and more.

“Don Giovanni”

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, plus additional dates. $48 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2800.

Watch The Atlanta Opera’s performance of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.” Be warned: The main character is quite sinister, and the production contains depictions of sexual assault and murder, and live gunshots are used. It’s sung in Italian with English supertitles.

Pop-In for Family Fun

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Free. Marietta History Center, 1 Depot St., Marietta. 770-794-5710.

Explore the Marietta History Center and participate in fun board games and puzzles for the family.

DeKalb

Lunar New Year Festival

Credit: From stonemountainpark.org Credit: From stonemountainpark.org

4 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20-Sunday, Jan. 22 plus additional dates. $19.95. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Attend the new Lunar New Year Festival at Stone Mountain Park to enjoy a drone show, light show, cultural craft activities, storytelling, parades and more.

Tai Chi Workshop in the Woods

10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. $20. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Join a Tai Chi Workshop in the Woods where you’ll learn the basics and find out more about the eight-class series coming up in March.

DIY Walking Stick Workshop

1 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Free. Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, 3787 Klondike Road, Lithonia. 770-484-3060.

Join Ranger Rick for a DIY workshop to make your own hiking stick. Registration is required, and the workshop is recommended for ages 13 and up.

North Fulton

Lunar New Year Celebration

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Free admission. Newtown Park, Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200.

Celebrate Lunar New Year at Newtown Park with cultural performances, traditional food, local vendors and kids’ activities.

Gate City Annual Chili Cook Off

Credit: From Gate City Brewing Company’s Facebook page Credit: From Gate City Brewing Company’s Facebook page

1 p.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Free admission, $7 to taste. Gate City Brewing Co., 43 Magnolia St., Roswell. 678-404-0961.

If you love chili, head to Gate City Brewing Company’s Annual Chili Cook Off to compete for cash prizes or sample your way through the offerings.

The Curtis Lundy Trio Featuring ELEW

7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21. $44. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838.

Watch a performance from noted jazz musicians bassist Curtis Lundy, drummer Tarreon Gully and pianist Eric Robert Lewis (ELEW).

Gwinnett

“American Son”

$12-$18. Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Berkeley Lake. 678-615-8392.

See the regional premiere of “American Son,” which tells the story of an estranged biracial couple who must confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by local police after a traffic stop incident. The performance is recommended for audiences 16 and up due to adult language, adult topics and moderate violence.

Asian International Celebration

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Free. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Celebrate Asian art in the community with live music, dance, drums, spoken word and short films.

PBR Gwinnett Chute Out

Credit: PBR.com Credit: PBR.com

6:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 and 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. $26 and up. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 (office), 770-626-2464 (tickets).

See the top 35 bull riders in the world compete, complete with pyrotechnics and music.