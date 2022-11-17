Holiday lights, a gamers’ convention and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

If you’re a gamer, head to Dreamhack Atlanta for an immersive experience with professional eSports tournaments, amateur and varsity gaming tournaments, a bring-your-own-computer LAN party, an expo, live music and more.

Mania: The ABBA Tribute

8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. $27.50 and up. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-843-2825.

Enjoy ABBA hits as performed in Mania: The ABBA Tribute, which has sold out theaters across the UK.

Georgia Festival of Trees

Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, with additional dates. Adults $19.46, children age 4-12 $14.30, children 3 and under free. Georgia World Congress Center Salon A3, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

See beautifully decorated trees, enjoy live entertainment, let the kids do crafts and play and visit with Santa and more. Local food and vendors will be available. Proceeds from this annual event go to Wellspring Living, a Georgia-based non-profit that helps victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Cobb

Cobb County Public Safety Foundation 5K

8:30 a.m. 5K run/walk, 9:30 a.m. kids’ dash. Saturday, Nov. 19. $40 5K, $30 kids’ dash. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave., Atlanta.

Run to show your support for Cobb County first responders. The event includes first responder vehicles and displays, a kids’ dash with Blooper, the Atlanta Braves mascot, and post-race hot chocolate and coffee.

Pop-In for Family Fun: The Big Chicken

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Free. Marietta History Center, 1 Depot St., Marietta. 770-794-5710.

Visit the Marietta History Center for crafts and activities inspired by the Big Chicken. In addition, Rosalind and Maggie Bunn, the authors of “All Aboard, Georgia,” will do a book signing from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Bach 2 Rock will offer a free class from 12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m. and a show at 2:30 p.m.

Sharpshooters of the Civil War

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Free. Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Kennesaw. 770-427-4686, ext. 0.

Join a ranger for a short walk and talk on sharpshooters in the military and their role in the Civil War.

DeKalb

Atlanta Chili Cook Off

1 p.m.-5 p.m. general admission and noon-5 p.m. VIP. Sunday, Nov. 20. $20 and up. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.

Sample chili from over 50 amateurs, restaurants and caterers while listening to live music.

Fall Family Backyard Campout

4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19-9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. $45 non-members, $30 members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Camp overnight with your family under the stars at Dunwoody Nature Center. You can join an educator on a night hike or take a self-guided one and bring a picnic dinner and s’mores to roast over a campfire.

Agri-Fest

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve, 3787 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 404-998-8384.

Join in the fun at the first Agri-Fest hosted by Arabia Mountain High School’s Earth Tomorrow Club and enjoy games, competitions, prizes, food and more. Games are cash only.

North Fulton

Hike Day

Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Free. Preston Ridge Community Center, 3655 Preston Ridge Road, Suite 100, Alpharetta.

Celebrate National Take a Hike Day by bringing the family for a guided hike on the beautiful trails of the Alpharetta Greenway, and by taking part in crafts, educational workshops and more.

The Lighting of Avalon

1 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Free. Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-1000.

Get in the holiday spirit with the opening of Avalon on Ice, a tree lighting, an appearance from Santa and festive music.

“Babes in Toyland”

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. $22.50 and up. Blessed Trinity High School Theater, 11320 Woodstock Road, Roswell, 678-315-4094.

Bring the family to watch “Babes in Toyland,” presented by Atlanta Dance Company. It’s narrated by Mother Goose and tells the story of Little Bo Peep’s mischievous sheep.

Gwinnett

Shine Lightshow

6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18-Sunday, Nov. 20, continuing through Jan. 1. $42.99 per vehicle, weekends, holidays and select weekdays, $32.99 weekdays, fast pass add-on $20. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville.

Drive your car through more than one million lights in installations that are all synchronized to holiday classics.

Vintage Market Days

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. $10 and up, free for kids 12 and under. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Get some holiday shopping done in over 50,000 square feet of indoor space where you’ll be able to buy vintage and antique goods, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry, plants and more.

Sports on the Screen: UGA vs. UK

3:30 p.m. scheduled game start. Saturday, Nov. 19. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 678-691-1200.

Tailgate and watch the Georgia Bulldogs play the Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC East matchup shown on an outdoor screen. Bring chairs, blankets, small tables and coolers if you’d like. You can also buy food and drink from a Town Center restaurant.