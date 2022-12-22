Cirque Du Soleil, Christmas Comedy and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Visit Buckhead Village’s Christkindl Market with German treats and beverages like mulled wine along with vendors selling ornaments from Kaethe Wohlfahrt (one of Germany’s best known ornament shops,) wooden toys and more.

Cirque Du Soleil KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities

1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 and 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. $55 and up. Atlantic Station, under the big top, 231 18th St. NW, Atlanta. 877-924-7783.

Unravel a world of curiosities in this Cirque Du Soleil show that depicts an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of time, space and dimension.

Shen Yun

2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 with additional dates. $90 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800.

Experience an ancient culture through the art of classical Chinese dance with stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops and an orchestra.

Cobb

Strand Ole Opry: Country Christmas

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. $20. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Enjoy a special Strand Ole Opry with your favorite Christmas hits featuring a live band, local singers and storytelling.

World of Illumination Reindeer Road

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23-Sunday, Dec. 25, plus additional dates. $39.99 per car and up. Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta.

Drive through two million animated lights and listen along to a synchronized music experience.

Reindeer Scavenger Hunt

Friday, Dec. 23-Sunday, Dec. 25, continuing through Jan. 5. Free. Throughout Powder Springs. 770-943-1666.

Visit The Book Worm Bookstore or Hand-Me-Up’s to get a reindeer scavenger hunt card that includes instructions for playing. After writing each reindeer’s location on your card, turn it in at The Book Worm Bookstore for a prize bag.

DeKalb

Family Nature Walk

11:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 24. Included with general admission of $22.95-$24.95, free for members. Fernbank natural history museum, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Bring the family to spend some calming time in nature on a ranger-led walk.

“The Muppet Christmas Carol”

1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. Free. Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams Library meeting room, 1282 McConnell Drive, Decatur. 404-679-4404.

Watch “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” a G-rated movie with Michael Caine.

Stone Mountain Christmas

2 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 and 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, plus additional dates. $39.95 adults, $34.95 kids 3 and up, includes attractions. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

Enjoy a Christmas light show, musical frosted forest, new shape-shifting drone show and more.

North Fulton

The Western Steakhouse

6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. $65. Publix Aprons Cooking School, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8561.

Watch a demonstration-style cooking class and dine on chef-inspired creations like mesquite-rubbed air fried chicken wings and pan-seared buffalo meatballs. Wine is also sampled for each course (for guests 21 and older.)

Christmas pARTy Llama

Credit: From paintingwithatwist.com Credit: From paintingwithatwist.com

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. $35 per person. Painting with a Twist, 6780 Roswell Road #D-120, Sandy Springs. 470-294-2926.

Come on your own or bring your family to paint llamas decked out in festive gear.

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Opens at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. $70 plus tax per person. Cibo e Beve Italian Kitchen and Bar, 4969 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-250-8988.

Celebrate the Italian-American Christmas Eve Feast of the Seven Fishes, which is also known as The Vigil, with dishes of fish and other seafood.

Gwinnett

Christmas Comedy at the Clay

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. $25. Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth. 404-478-2749.

Laugh along with Christmas comedy as Yoshee hosts headliner Peng Deng and featured comics Daniel Dellano and Piere Guyton.

Santa in the Sanctuary

6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. (last entry at 8 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 23. Adults 13 and up $15, children age 3-12 $10, ages 2 and under free. Additional charge for s’mores and hot cocoa. Yellow River wildlife sanctuary, 4525 US Highway 78, Lilburn. 678-395-3453.

Enjoy a portion of the Yellow River wildlife sanctuary under the glow of holiday lights and decorations, roast s’mores and sip hot cocoa around a firepit, listen to storytellers and visit with Santa.

Rockforce 90

Credit: From Rockforce 90’s Facebook page Credit: From Rockforce 90’s Facebook page

9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. 37 Main Buford, $10 plus fees and taxes, $99 plus fees and taxes for a table and four tickets. 37 Main Buford, 37 Main St., Buford. 678-288-2030.

Rockforce 90 aims to create a concert-like atmosphere as the band recreates hits from the ‘90s and ‘00s. The show is for guests age 21 and up.