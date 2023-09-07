15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Porches & Pies, Yellow Daisy Festival and more

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Head to Adair Park’s Porches & Pies Festival for live bands, boozy drinks, fun activities for kids and, of course, plenty of pie. If you’re more into arts and crafts, stop by the 55th annual Yellow Daisy Festival at Stone Mountain Park to see plenty of wares and demonstrations.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Beloved Community International Expo

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Free. The King Center for Nonviolent Social Change, Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park, 450 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-526-8900.

The King Center’s campus will be transformed into a “World House” to celebrate global culture with performances, creative works, politics, food, music, dance, a kids’ zone, prizes and more.

Porches & Pies Festival

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. $10 for pie tasting passes, $9 for a cocktail, $6 for a beer or hard cider. Adair Park, corner of Catherine Street SW and Mayland Street SW, Atlanta.

Adair Park’s Porches & Pies Festival returns with live bands, boozy drinks, face painting and a bounce house for the kids and of course, lots of pie.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Screening and Talk Back

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Non-members $25, members $20. Center for Puppetry Arts, Mainstage Theater, 1404 Spring St. NW at 18th, Atlanta. 404-873-3391.

The Center for Puppetry Arts will host a special screening of the cheesy movie “Beyond Atlantis” followed by a talkback with original MST3K creator Joel Hodgson and Emily Marsh, the show’s new host.

Cobb

Eddie Izzard

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. $55 and $67.50 plus fees. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Eddie Izzard tours for the first time in four years with his Remix Tour Live, an unforgettable night of intelligent and surreal stand-up comedy.

Harvest Hustle 5K

6:30 a.m. race day packet pick up and day-of registration, 7:30 a.m. one-mile fun run, 8 a.m. 5K, 8:55 a.m. tot trot, 9:15 a.m. awards ceremony. Saturday, Sept. 9. $35 5K in advance or $45 day of, $20 one-mile fun run, $5 Tot Trot. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 North Main St., Kennesaw. 770-422-9714.

The third race of the 2023 Kennesaw Grand Prix Series takes runners through a fast and flat course inside Kennesaw’s city limits.

Pizza, Pints & Pigskins

noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth. 770-917-1234.

Participating restaurants will serve their best pizza dishes along with other fare at Pizza, Pints & Pigskins, which will also host a kids’ zone, music, a beer garden, televised games and a concert from 8 p.m.-10 p.m.

DeKalb

Fernbank After Dark

7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. $22.95 non-members, $5 discount for members. Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Fernbank After Dark provides guests 21 and older with live music, full bars, tapas menus, museum exhibits and more. This month’s event has a sci-fi theme, so expect an evening of alternate realities and action-packed science experiments.

Butterfly Experience

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10. $18, members and kids three and under free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Butterfly tents provide an intimate viewing of hundreds of butterflies, and the experience also includes educator-led programs and activities, live animal shows, magic and music performances, arts and crafts and food and drink for purchase.

Yellow Daisy Festival

Continuing 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8-Sunday, Sept. 10. Admission with paid parking of $20 daily or $40 annually. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

The 55th Annual Yellow Daisy Festival features 400 artists and crafters, demonstrations, live music, a beer garden, food and a Vintage Village.

North Fulton

Summer Concert Series: Who’s Bad

6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Free, $200 for table reservations. Music begins at 7 p.m. Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3281.

Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience will perform at Newtown Park.

Doggy Daze of Summer

4 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Free admission. East Roswell Park, 9000 Fouts Road, Roswell. 770-641-3727.

Dogs and their humans are welcome to enjoy an evening of interactive activities, a pet vendor village, a pet adoption drive, K9 officer meet and greet, DJ entertainment and food trucks.

‘12 Angry Jurors’

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, plus additional dates. Act1 Theatre, 180 Academy St., Alpharetta. 770-663-8989.

“12 Angry Jurors” tells the tale of a 19-year-old accused of stabbing his father and the 12 jurors who must decide his fate.

Gwinnett

Taste of Grayson

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. Grayson City Park, 475 Grayson Parkway, Grayson. 770-963-8017.

Local restaurants will offer samples of culinary delights and local crafters will display wares for sale. Inflatables will be available for the kids.

Sugar Hill Live on Stage Presents: KT Tunstall

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. $30-$35. The Bowl at Sugar Hill, 5039 W Broad St, Sugar Hill. 770-945-6716.

Singer/songwriter KT Tunstall, best known for her hits “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See,” will perform at The Bowl at Sugar Hill.

2023 Atlanta British Car Fayre

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Free to attend. $25 registration for first car in advance, $20 each additional car, $20 first motorcycle, $15 each additional motorcycle. Day-of-event registration is $5 higher. downtown Norcross.

This 22nd annual event will feature British cars and motorcycles as well as a Car Boot Sale where owners will sell treasures from their trunks.