If you’re making plans for this weekend in metro Atlanta, you’ll find plenty of fun events to put on your calendar. The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum is hosting free screenings of several of the former president’s favorite films, including “Jaws,” “Casablanca” and an outdoor showing of “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

And whether you’re a wine connoisseur or would just like to try some new varieties, head to the Roswell Wine Festival, where you can sip some samples and enjoy live music.

Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta.

Intown Atlanta

JC100 Film Festival

9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Free museum and event admission. Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, 441 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta. 404-865-7100.

Celebrate former President Jimmy Carter’s 100th year with screenings of some of his favorite films, including “Jaws,” “Casablanca” and “All the President’s Men.” Films will be shown indoors until the finale, “Star Wars: A New Hope,” which will be shown in the entry garden. You’re invited to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chairs and some snacks if you’re seeing the “Star Wars” movie.

‘La Bohème’ and ‘Rent’

Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, plus additional dates for “La Bohème,” and continuing 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29, plus additional dates for “Rent.” $30 and up. Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-8885.

The Atlanta Opera brings new interpretations of “La Bohème” and “Rent” to Pullman Yards.

Atlanta Tattoo Festival

Noon-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. $30 single-day pass, $65 three-day pass. Atlanta Convention Center Building 2 at AmericasMart, 240 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 260-302-2356.

More than 200 tattoo artists from around the world will gather for three days of tattooing, merch selling and more. You can choose to get a tattoo at the festival or simply enjoy the fun of entering the tattoos you already have in contests, watch tattoo artists at work and more.

Cobb

Harvest Hustle 5K

6:30 a.m. race day packet pickup and day-of registration, 7:30 a.m. 1 Mile Fun Run start, 8 a.m. wheelchair start, 8:05 a.m. 5K start, 8:55 a.m. Tot Trot, 9:15 a.m. awards ceremony. Saturday, Sept. 28. $35 5K, $20 Fun Run, $5 Tot Trot. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw. 770-422-9714, ext. 3028.

Run in the third race of the Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K Series, which is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Ghost Files Live Tour

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. $35 and up, plus fees. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Join hosts Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej for a screening of a new episode of “Ghost Files,” behind-the-scenes stories, an audience Q&A and a live ghost hunting demonstration.

Black and White Ball

6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. $50. Logan Farm Park–Tanyard Creek Overlook. 4361 Cherokee St., Acworth 770-988-5103

This masquerade party at the Acworth Community Center will take you back in time to the sights and sounds of Acworth in the 1960s and ‘70s with DJ music, dancing, a cash bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres throughout the evening.

DeKalb

Brookhaven Bam Bird Day

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. $75 single admission, $250 table for four, both plus fees and taxes. Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, have fun playing Mah Jongg, learning expert tips and scoring some exclusive takeaways.

Ninth annual Refuge Run

7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. 5K. Saturday, Sept. 28. $45 5K, free Mile Fun Run/Walk. Refuge Coffee Co., 4170 East Ponce de Leon Ave., Clarkston. 404-295-5247.

Explore the diverse cultures of the world as you run the 5K, or choose a shorter Mile Fun Run/Walk.

Halloweentown Handmade Market

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Free admission. Harmony Park, East Lake Drive and Oakview Road, Decatur.

Celebrate the spooky season by shopping from local vendors of handmade goods, oddities and spooky treats, and enjoy music by DJ Stone.

North Fulton

Native Plant Sale

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28. Free admission to the sale. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Discover more than 100 varieties of plants that will help your garden attract butterflies, pollinators and more. Herb and veggie seedlings will also be available, and plants range in price from $5-$35.

Fantastic Fall Book Sale

10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, plus one additional date. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell. 404-612-9700.

Stock up on books at bargain prices at the Friends of the Roswell Library book sale.

Roswell Wine Festival

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 (VIP only); 1-5 p.m. (VIP) and 2-5 p.m. (general admission) Sunday, Sept. 29. Saturday VIP only $135, Sunday general admission $75, VIP $130. Canton Street, Roswell.

Stroll along Canton Street and sample wines from participating restaurants and businesses while enjoying live music.

Gwinnett

Joelanta Action Figure Show

Friday, Sept. 27-Sunday, Sept. 29. $50 VIP three-day pass, $30 Friday preview night only, $25 Sat./Sun. combo ticket. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 470-639-8243.

Shop for action figures, attend panels, swap figures with other attendees and more.

Duluth Fall Festival

9 am.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28. Free admission, Donut Dash 5K $35 in advance, $45 day of the race. 1-855-385-8841.

Come out for fall fun, including a parade, concert, Donut Dash 5K race, worship on the Town Green and more.

Atlanta Korean Festival

5-9 p.m. opening ceremony Friday, Sept. 27, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. festival Saturday, Sept. 28. $10 admission. Korean Community Center, 5900 Brook Hollow Parkway, Norcross. 770-813-8988.

Join in a day filled with Korean culture, music and fun with traditional Korean dances and music, K-pop, traditional games, activities for kids and more.