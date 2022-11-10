Veterans Day, holiday events and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Holiday lights and markets are well underway, and you’ll also find Veterans Days events on this weekend’s calendar.
Check out the following 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:
Intown Atlanta
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Free admission, $20 to enter a dog in a show. Piedmont Park Promenade Lawn, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta.
Bring your pooch to compete in a dog show or just have fun watching the shows and shopping at the vendors and food trucks. This event benefits Transitions Pet Care, a nonprofit that provides free pet care when their owners are diagnosed with major illnesses or are recovering from injuries or surgeries.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
Credit: Clay Walker
10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, plus additional dates. $26 regular adult or child ticket, children under 2 are free. VIP section $31 for adults or children. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW at 18th, Atlanta. 404-873-3391 (tickets), 404-873-3089 (administration).
Watch a faithful adaptation of the beloved stop-motion animated special. The show features finely crafted puppets and fun holiday music. A performance ticket includes admission to the show as well as the Worlds of Puppetry Museum and a Create-A-Puppet Workshop.
Reserved times Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13, plus additional dates. $37.95 for adults, $34.95 for children on Saturday, $27.95 for adults and $24.95 for children on Sunday. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-876-5859.
Atlanta Botanical Garden will glow with holiday lights in their 12th annual Garden Lights, Holiday Nights event.
Cobb
Credit: From Junior League of Cobb Marietta’s Facebook page
9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. $8 pre-sale, $10 at the door. Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. 770-422-5266.
Get some holiday shopping done at the Junior League of Cobb-Marietta’s Mistletoe Market, where you can also enjoy live performances as well as a Saturday visit from Santa.
Veteran Appreciation Celebration
3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Free admission for everyone, free food for veterans and their spouses, food available to purchase for everyone else. Aviation History & Technology Center, 555 Perrin Road, Marietta. 770-919-5700.
Come show appreciation for our veterans, enjoy cookout food and drink, tour the aircraft and watch the documentary “Into Flight Once More” at 6 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs to be more comfortable while you watch the movie.
6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. $10 admission, free for members. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St., Marietta. 770-528-1444.
Enjoy an art auction to benefit the non-profit InCommunity, see two new exhibitions, try the featured cocktail and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
DeKalb
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Reservations strongly recommended for one of three time slots: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1 p.m.-3 p.m. or 3 p.m.-5 p.m. $10 for online advance tickets, children 2 and under are free. Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401.
Enjoy a day of family-friendly activities including a petting zoo, children’s pioneer crafts, a peek inside the historic house and a self-guided scavenger hunt.
Decatur Makers 10th Anniversary Celebration
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Free admission. Decatur Makers, 605 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 678-304-7395.
Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Decatur Makers with make-and-takes, games, fun photo ops, long-time favorite makes on display, a mechanical animal speedway, live karaoke and food.
Credit: From Stone Mountain Park
Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13, plus additional dates. $24.95 and up. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.
See millions of dazzling lights, listen to festive music and see spectacular shows and a Christmas parade in the evening at Stone Mountain Park.
North Fulton
6th Annual Veterans Day Cruz-In
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Free to participants and the public. American Legion Post 201, 201 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 770-475-9023.
See classic, vintage, off-road, muscle, modern, motorcycles and military vehicles. Barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, music, prizes and raffles will also be available.
Alpharetta Fall Cocktail Crawl
1 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. $35. Downtown Alpharetta.
Stroll through downtown Alpharetta and sample cocktails at neighborhood bars and restaurants. Your ticket will include five five-ounce sample tokens, access to a party bus and discounts on cocktails. Food will be available for purchase.
Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@aj
11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12. Noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, plus additional dates. $15 and up. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 855-372-3274.
Learn about dinosaurs as you get up-close and personal with over 25 full-scale, scientifically accurate animatronic dinosaurs.
Gwinnett
8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. $39.50 and up. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500.
Laugh along with Adam Sandler’s unique brand of comedy in a show that’s intended for a mature audience. A surprise guest will also be featured in the show.
Credit: From the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Facebook page
8 a.m. arrival time 9 a.m. opening ceremony. Saturday, Nov. 12. No registration fee, but participants are asked to fundraise for the Alzheimer’s Association. Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 404-728-6042.
Join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
1 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Free admission. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.
Have fun with live entertainment, games for kids, artists, a petting zoo, food from vendors and more.
