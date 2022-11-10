Veterans Day, holiday events and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, plus additional dates. $26 regular adult or child ticket, children under 2 are free. VIP section $31 for adults or children. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW at 18th, Atlanta. 404-873-3391 (tickets), 404-873-3089 (administration).

Watch a faithful adaptation of the beloved stop-motion animated special. The show features finely crafted puppets and fun holiday music. A performance ticket includes admission to the show as well as the Worlds of Puppetry Museum and a Create-A-Puppet Workshop.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

Reserved times Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13, plus additional dates. $37.95 for adults, $34.95 for children on Saturday, $27.95 for adults and $24.95 for children on Sunday. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta. 404-876-5859.

Atlanta Botanical Garden will glow with holiday lights in their 12th annual Garden Lights, Holiday Nights event.

Cobb

Mistletoe Market

9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. $8 pre-sale, $10 at the door. Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. 770-422-5266.

Get some holiday shopping done at the Junior League of Cobb-Marietta’s Mistletoe Market, where you can also enjoy live performances as well as a Saturday visit from Santa.

Veteran Appreciation Celebration

3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Free admission for everyone, free food for veterans and their spouses, food available to purchase for everyone else. Aviation History & Technology Center, 555 Perrin Road, Marietta. 770-919-5700.

Come show appreciation for our veterans, enjoy cookout food and drink, tour the aircraft and watch the documentary “Into Flight Once More” at 6 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs to be more comfortable while you watch the movie.

Art of the Cocktail

6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. $10 admission, free for members. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St., Marietta. 770-528-1444.

Enjoy an art auction to benefit the non-profit InCommunity, see two new exhibitions, try the featured cocktail and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

DeKalb

Apple Cider Days

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Reservations strongly recommended for one of three time slots: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1 p.m.-3 p.m. or 3 p.m.-5 p.m. $10 for online advance tickets, children 2 and under are free. Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401.

Enjoy a day of family-friendly activities including a petting zoo, children’s pioneer crafts, a peek inside the historic house and a self-guided scavenger hunt.

Decatur Makers 10th Anniversary Celebration

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Free admission. Decatur Makers, 605 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 678-304-7395.

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Decatur Makers with make-and-takes, games, fun photo ops, long-time favorite makes on display, a mechanical animal speedway, live karaoke and food.

Stone Mountain Park Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13, plus additional dates. $24.95 and up. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 800-401-2407.

See millions of dazzling lights, listen to festive music and see spectacular shows and a Christmas parade in the evening at Stone Mountain Park.

North Fulton

6th Annual Veterans Day Cruz-In

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Free to participants and the public. American Legion Post 201, 201 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 770-475-9023.

See classic, vintage, off-road, muscle, modern, motorcycles and military vehicles. Barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, music, prizes and raffles will also be available.

Alpharetta Fall Cocktail Crawl

1 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. $35. Downtown Alpharetta.

Stroll through downtown Alpharetta and sample cocktails at neighborhood bars and restaurants. Your ticket will include five five-ounce sample tokens, access to a party bus and discounts on cocktails. Food will be available for purchase.

Dino Safari

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12. Noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, plus additional dates. $15 and up. North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 855-372-3274.

Learn about dinosaurs as you get up-close and personal with over 25 full-scale, scientifically accurate animatronic dinosaurs.

Gwinnett

Adam Sandler

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. $39.50 and up. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500.

Laugh along with Adam Sandler’s unique brand of comedy in a show that’s intended for a mature audience. A surprise guest will also be featured in the show.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

8 a.m. arrival time 9 a.m. opening ceremony. Saturday, Nov. 12. No registration fee, but participants are asked to fundraise for the Alzheimer’s Association. Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 404-728-6042.

Join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Harvest Festival

1 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Free admission. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.

Have fun with live entertainment, games for kids, artists, a petting zoo, food from vendors and more.