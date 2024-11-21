Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Holiday events are in full swing, including tree lighting ceremonies at Atlantic Station and in Alpharetta. Or if you want a more vigorous activity, compete in winter-themed contests such as snowball tossing in the Duluth Winter Games.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta.

Intown Atlanta

Light the Station

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Atlantic Green, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-733-1221.

Watch a Parade of Lights with floats, bands, Royal Guard stilt walkers and more, concluding with Santa on the Atlantic Station Express. The parade ends at Atlantic Green, where the 50-foot Christmas tree will be lighted. DJ Chika will perform.

Black Entrepreneurs Day

5-10 p.m. with show from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Free with registration. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

Celebrate black businesses and entrepreneurship with conversations from Daymond John, Charlamagne tha God, Flavor Flav and more, plus a musical performance from 2Chainz.

Atlanta Christkindl Market

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 24, plus additional dates. Free admission. Buckhead Village District, 290 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta; and Galleria on the Park, 100 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

Experience authentic German food and beverages while shopping for holiday gifts.

Cobb

Marietta Artist Guild Holiday Open House and Sale

6-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Artisan Resource Center, 585 Cobb Parkway South, Marietta. 678-779-9403.

Meet artists creating paintings, pottery, special effects and more; learn about classes; sip on some wine; and buy some unique art.

Acworth Turkey Chase

7:30-8:45 a.m. registration/race number pickup; 9 a.m. 5K; 9:15 2K Walk; 10 a.m. Little Pilgrim Trot. Saturday, Nov. 23. Timed run $30; untimed fun run $20; Little Pilgrim Trot $5 in advance, $10 on race day. Center Street, downtown Acworth. 770-917-1234.

Run, walk or jog through downtown Acworth and along the shores of Lake Acworth in this qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. Bring a nonperishable food item on the day of the race to receive your number and T-shirt.

Cobb County Gem & Mineral Society annual show

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23; and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Free admission and parking. Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway, Marietta.

See rocks, gemstones, minerals and fossils from all over the world from more than 30 dealers. Beads, jewelry and jewelry making supplies will also be available, as well as additional activities such as hourly door prizes, free mineral identification classes. For an extra charge, you can learn geode cracking.

DeKalb

Sound bathing

6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. $30. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Spend an evening among the trees with a soothing candlelit sound bath. The session is led by a certified yoga instructor and sound healer, and includes centering breath work, guided meditation and a sound bath using a gong, crystal singing bowls and other tools.

Spruill Gallery Holiday Art Fair

Continuing 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 23; and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, plus additional dates. Spruill Gallery, 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-394-4019.

Shop for unique pieces from 90 Georgia-based artists at this 31st annual holiday art fair.

Misfit Toys Market

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Free admission and parking. Harmony Park, 380 Mead Road, Decatur.

Shop for handmade goods, oddities, arts, crafts, candles, soaps and more as you support local small businesses. A Teen Vendor Zone also will be available, and DJ Stone will provide music.

North Fulton

StarLab

1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. presentations. Sunday, Nov. 24. Included with general admission of $14-$20; free for members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Learn about the night sky and view constellations in StarLab, a round, portable celestial theater.

‘Once Upon a Holiday’

2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23; and 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. $20-$55. Computer Museum of America, 5000 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 404-955-7232.

Watch a holiday wonderland presented by Sideways Contemporary Dance Theater that fuses “Alice in Wonderland” with the “Nutcracker” for a fun twist.

Downtown Alpharetta tree lighting

5-9 p.m., with 6:30 p.m. tree lighting, Saturday, Nov. 23. 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta.

Enjoy live music, snow flurries, sing-alongs, vignettes from the “Nutcracker,” an appearance by Santa and the lighting of a 50-foot tree.

Gwinnett

Duluth Winter Games

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. $5 for free agents, $30 for a team of eight. Downtown Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Adults 18 and older can compete in winter-themed games such as snowball toss and holiday-themed races. Registration (as a team of eight or a free agent) is required, and a grand prize of gift cards from downtown businesses totaling more than $400 will be awarded.

‘A Very Grinchy Christmas’

2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. $18.50 standard admission, $16.50 students and seniors, $13.50 groups of 10 or more, all plus fees. $5 parking. Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Office 770-813-7500, tickets 470-639-8243.

The Grinch and the Nutcracker combine in a new holiday favorite presented by Southern Ballet Theatre.

Winter Lantern Festival

Continuing 5-9:30 p.m. (last entrance 8:30 p.m.) Friday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 24, plus additional dates. $16.99 and up. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Walk through a dazzling world of creative displays that use more than 1,000 Chinese lanterns. Other activities, such as an acrobat show and bounce house, are also available.