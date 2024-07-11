Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Find some treasures at the Atlanta Comic Convention, which will have more than 1 million comics, toys and more at their 30th annual event. Or, if you have young kids, head to “Bluey’s Big Play” to see the lovable blue heeler puppy and her little sister, Bingo, try to entice their dad to play.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Intown Atlanta

UPS Second Sunday at the High

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Free. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400.

Visit the High for free and enjoy special family friendly programming, art-making activities, performances, and the museum’s collection and special exhibitions.

Barks & Bites: Doggie Crawl on the Beltline

11 a.m. Sunday, July 14. $69 adult with dog, $39 companion (no dog) or additional dogs (up to two per person). Multiple Midtown locations. 404-301-3751.

Treat your pup to gourmet dishes at some of Atlanta’s dog-friendliest restaurants, shop at pet boutiques, and get swag bags and samples. You’ll get small bites and a craft beer or soda, and snazzy attire is encouraged for your furry friend. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Atlanta-area animal rescue organizations.

Mystery Dinner Theater Show

6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, July 13. $59 plus fees. Hudson Grille, 942 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 888-659-2952.

Take part in a two-hour ‘90s-themed immersive murder mystery performance and enjoy a three-course meal.

Cobb

5K Run, Walk & Stroller Roll

8 a.m. Saturday, July 13. $40, $70 for families, $10 for kids. (Prices increase after Thursday). 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell.

Walk, run and roll in this 3.1 mile race for participants of all levels. You don’t have to have a child or a stroller to participate.

Def Leppard, Journey and Steve Miller Band

6 p.m. Saturday, July 13. $74.50 and up. Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 1-800-745-3000.

Rock out with music from these three bands as they bring their summer stadium tour to Truist Park.

’Bluey’s Big Play’

11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14. $27.75 and up, plus fees. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

See Bluey and Bingo in the heelers’ first live theater show as they try to get Dad off his bean bag for some fun.

DeKalb

Fernbank After Dark

7-11 p.m. Friday, July 12. Nonmembers $22.95, members $17.95. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Enjoy an after hours experience for guests 21 and up that focuses on the science of geology and includes museum exhibits, live music, a full bar, tapas menu, science demonstrations and more.

Atlanta Comic Convention

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, July 14. $5 admission, $8 parking. Marriott Hotel-Century Center, 2000 Century Blvd., Atlanta. 706-837-4976.

Visit the 30th annual convention to shop among 1 million comic books, toys, posters and more.

‘Barefoot in the Park’

Continuing 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13, and 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14. General admission $20, seniors/students $15 and groups of 5-10 $10 each. Doraville Civic Center, 3770 Central Ave., Doraville. 770-572-6966.

Watch the Merely Players’ production of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park,” a charming and witty comedy that depicts newlywed life in New York City.

North Fulton

‘Jersey Boys’

8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14. $42-$98. Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 404-477-4365.

See the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in this award-winning musical.

Breakfast with Butterflies

10 a.m.-noon Sunday, July 14. Nonmembers ages 4 and up $25, CNC members $15. Registration required. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Spend some one on one time with butterflies, explore the nature center’s grounds prior to opening and eat a light breakfast.

Doobie Brothers

7 p.m. Saturday, July 13. $48.65 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

See the multiple Grammy Award-winning group the Doobie Brothers, known for hits including “What a Fool Believes” and “Takin’ It to the Streets.”

Gwinnett

Plant and Flower Fundraising Event

12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Free to attend, plants range from $25-$45 each. Norcross Cultural Arts and Community Center, 10 College St., Norcross. 678-977-9703.

Buy plants and flowers to support the nonprofit Write-Right Nutrition Program for hunger relief. If you buy at least two plants, you’ll receive a free catered lunch from Maggiano’s Little Italy.

Afro Latino Foodie Festival

1-7 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Free admission, food $5-$10. Berkmar High School parking lots, 405 Pleasant Hill Road, Lilburn.

Taste flavors from the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, South America and Africa, and shop for artisan crafts.

The Art of Lucha Libre

6 p.m. Sunday, July 14. General admission $25, VIP $50 (includes early admission.) Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Come see Vary Morales, Mark Davidson, Hyera Hena, Richard Ramos and others at this family and sports entertainment event.