Long-running Doobie Brothers keep taking it to the stage

Credit: Clay Patrick McBride Credit: Clay Patrick McBride

The then-5-year-old Simmons hit some notes on the piano, and the babysitter asked if he’d like to learn to play. The answer was yes.

“She went through all the basics and by the time I got done with that year in school, I was beginning to read music and could actually play little songs on the keyboard looking at the notes,” he recalls. “After we would finish a half hour after practicing, we would sit down and listen to Liberace’s show on the radio while having milk and cookies. She told me to listen to this guy because he was really a great keyboard and piano player. And she also said I could see the possibilities of what I was doing there at her house and what I could be if I wanted to be.”

Fast forward nearly three-quarters of a century and the 75-year-old musician has enjoyed a 50-years-and-counting run with the group he founded in 1970 along with fellow vocalist/guitarist Tom Johnston, bassist Dave Shogren and drummer John Hartman. With Simmons and Johnston at its core, the Doobie Brothers have gonethrough a number of incarnations (including the addition of former Steely Dan members Michael McDonald and Jeff “Skunk” Baxter in the mid-1970s, when the band’s sound took a poppier turn and generated the crossover hit single “What a Fool Believes”), won a handful of Grammys, scored 16 Billboard Top 40 hits and sold more than 40 million records worldwide. This journey was captured in the 2022 autobiography “Long Train Runnin’,” a project cowritten with former Los Angeles Times and Huffington Post contributor Chris Epting.

Simmons said such a book was on the band’s bucket list when Epting approached him and Johnston about writing this autobiography.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“Tommy and I are basically the two remaining original guys from the band and we had a meeting with Chris where his concept was for us to write this from our perspective of having been in the band for all [this time],” Simmons explained. “I had been there for all 50 years and Tom had basically started the band with me. Chris started helping us by doing interviews and helping us remember things from the past. In the end, he was there jogging our memories as much as writing. It was an enjoyable process that took about three years from the time we started talking about it until we got the finished product.”

Touring has always been the lifeblood for The Doobie Brothers, particularly for Simmons, a self-described “road dog.” For the current jaunt Simmons, Johnston and McDonald anchor a lineup that’s rounded out by multi-instrumental utility man John McFee (a band member for much of the group’s run) and former Allman Brothers Band percussionist Marc Quiñones. Fans can expect a solid representation from the band’s deep canon along with new material from a forthcoming yet-untitled album slated to drop in 2025.

“Our set list is going to be obviously the songs that are more familiar to people and then a few oddball songs that we want to play for ourselves,” Simmons said. “We just finished a new album and as it stands, we’re going to be doing at least one song from that new album that we recorded recently called ‘Walk This Road’.”

And while The Doobie Brothers went through a five-year hiatus from 1982 to 1987, the members have always found their way back to each other. The longevity they’ve enjoyed is unusual in an industry where the pressures of fame have ripped apart plenty of groups at the height of success. For Simmons, the ongoing story of his band has a lot to do with maturity and stoking the bonds of camaraderie over the decades.

“I think in many ways, [our longevity] is just happenstance,” Simmons said. “We are friends and that certainly helps. These days, I think we don’t sweat the small stuff and that probably really helps.”

While many bands have let petty differences and jealousy get in the way, maturity has served the Doobie Brothers well. “I certainly think it’s so much easier when you’re younger to be plagued by that kind of thinking,” Simmons said. “We broke up more than once and so here we are back together 50 years from our inception. A lot of it is just luck. We do work hard. We do enjoy what we have and we don’t take it for granted.”.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

The Doobie Brothers

7 p.m. July 13. $34-$238. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. Livenation.com.