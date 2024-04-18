If you’re looking for something fun to do in Atlanta this weekend, you’ll find several Earth Day and nature-themed events, including a celebration at Atlanta Botanical Garden and a summit in Stonecrest. And if you’re constantly adding new projects on Pinterest, head to the Pinners Conference and Expo in the Cobb Galleria Centre for your choice of more than 100 classes, as well as plenty of vendors to buy from.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Intown Atlanta

Earth Day

10 a.m.-noon Friday, April 19. Included with garden admission of $23.95 and up, free for members and kids under 3. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-5859.

Enjoy special activities celebrating nature and plants with musical performances from Hava Son, and activity stations where you can make and take an Earth suncatcher, plant seeds to take home and more.

Northside Beltline 3K-5K

8 a.m. Saturday, April 20. 3K: $35 through April 19, $40 on event day. 5K: $45 through April 19, $50 on event day. Northside Beltline, 290 Colonial Homes Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-231-9064.

Take part in the first of the Atlanta Track Club’s series of three Beltline races scheduled for this year.

Sweetwater 420 Fest

2-11 p.m. Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 22. One-day general admission free with $10 donation to Waterkeeper Alliance, two-day general admission $20 donation, one-day VIP $97, two-day $160 VIP, both include donation. Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. 470-777-7471.

Listen to live music from Big Gigantic, Gov’t Mule, Trombone Shorty, Grace Potter and more.

Cobb

Big Shanty Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, April 21. Free admission. Downtown Kennesaw. 770-423-1330.

Take the family to the 48th annual Big Shanty Festival for music, live entertainment, arts and crafts booths, festival foods and more.

Pinners Conference and Expo

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, April 19, and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 20. $12 general admission (includes exhibits and shopping), class passes $22-$39 (includes admission). Many classes also have optional kits to buy. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

Make your Pinterest goals a reality with your choice of more than 100 classes to take and more than 200 vendors to shop at.

Plant Sale and Expo

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20. Free admission and parking. Jim R. Miller Park Equestrian Arena, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta.

Learn about locally grown plants and shop for foliage, gardening supplies, bird and bee products, yard art and more at the Cobb Master Gardeners’ Plant Sale and Expo.

DeKalb

Earth Day Summit

10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 20. Browns Mill Recreation Center, 5101 Browns Mill Road, Stonecrest. 770-224-0200.

Celebrate Earth Day with fresh fruits and vegetables, appetizers, vendors, and music from a harpist.

Lemonade Days Festival

Continuing 4-10 p.m. Friday, April 19, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, April 20, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, April 21. Free admission. Individual ride tickets $1.25 each, unlimited daily ride wristbands $30 a day. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401.

Head to the 24th annual Lemonade Days Festival for full-scale carnival rides, food and beverage vendors, live performances, and the Dunwoody Idol contest.

Atlanta Comic Convention

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 21. $5 admission, $8 parking. Marriott Hotel-Century Center, 2000 Century Blvd., Atlanta. 706-837-4976.

Meet artists and shop more than 1 million comic books, toys, Star Wars items, posters, anime and more.

North Fulton

A Night Out with Nature

5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, April 20. $175. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Savor cocktails, enjoy music on the river boardwalk, see resident animal ambassadors, and indulge in selections from food and dessert stations while helping fund the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s operations.

Roswell Woman’s Club Spring Home and Garden Tour

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 20. $45 plus fees. Historic Roswell, 1116 Canton St..

Tour four beautiful homes in Roswell, each of which has its own unique style, and bid on items in the tour’s charity auction.

Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5

8 p.m. Friday, April 19. Adults $25, seniors 60 and up $20, students $12. Alpharetta Methodist Church, 69 Main St., Alpharetta.

Hear the Alpharetta Symphony’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, Sibelius’ Finlandia and “Gabriel’s Oboe” from The Mission.

Gwinnett

Glow in the Park and Atlanta International Night Market

5-10 p.m. Friday, April 19, and 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Free admission. Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Celebrate the breadth and depth of cultures in the area with food and retail vendors and more than 20 performances.

Art on the Chattahoochee

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, April 20. Jones Bridge Park pavilions 1 and 2, 4901 E. Jones Bridge Road, Peachtree Corners. 678-277-0920.

Shop unique arts and crafts, and enjoy live entertainment, food trucks and a chalk-art contest with prizes.

Bed Race

9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 20. Free to watch, $250 entry fee per team. Downtown Lawrenceville Square, 195 N. Perry St., Lawrenceville. 678-376-8950.

Participate in or watch as decorated beds on wheels — with a rider and four racers — make their way around Lawrenceville Square.