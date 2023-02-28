Things to do in Atlanta for Women’s History Month

Since March 1987, Women’s History Month has been celebrated to honor the achievements of women in American history. This year, you can celebrate Women’s History Month in a variety of ways. From a dinner outing with friends to attending a fun-filled expo, we’ve got you covered for the month.
Catch a production
Aurora Theatre will put on a production of “Sistas of Soul” on March 4. This live production takes a look back at the women who revolutionized the music industry. “Sistas of Soul” is packed with music from artists such as Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Roberta Flack.
8 p.m. March 4. $35. Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222, auroratheatre.com.
Hear some music
On March 23 and 25, Nathalie Stutzmann will lead the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in a program of works by Bach, Vivaldi, and Handel. Stutzmann officially took the reins of the orchestra for the current season. She’s the first woman to lead the ASO and she’s only the second woman in history to lead a major American orchestra.
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra with conductor Nathalie Stutzmann. 8 p.m. March 23 and 25. $23-$108. Atlanta Symphony Hall, Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800, aso.org.
Check out some landmarks
Celebrate the legacy of Coretta Scott King at The King Center. Here, attendees can learn of King’s contributions to the civil rights movement and visit the resting places of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. The Freedom Tour Hall, also located in the center, has exhibits of other important figures in civil rights history like Rosa Parks.
The King Center. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free. 449 Auburn Ave., Atlanta. thekingcenter.org.
Gather some friends and go on a historical walking tour. History Afoot Atlanta will be offering walking tours on Thursdays and Saturdays throughout March. Historians Amy Durrell and Lisa Flaherty highlight the achievements of local women in law, politics, entertainment and more in these ninety minute walking tours. Scheduled times can be found at the website or email info@historyafootatlanta.com to schedule. Tours are given in groups of four for $25 per person.
History Afoot Atlanta. historyafootatlanta.com.
Go to an exhibit
Atlanta’s annual orchid exhibit brings together the artistic talents of three women at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Orchid Daze incorporates various murals from artists Niki Zarrabi, Janice Rago and Lara Nguyen among the orchid blooms to celebrate the return of spring. Visitors can see the exhibit with daytime admission to the Atlanta Botanical Garden Tuesday-Sunday.
Atlanta Botanical Garden. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. $21.95-$27.95. 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-5859, atlantabg.org.
Visit the High Museum of Art to see their collection of work featuring more than 700 female artists. With pieces from artists like Nellie Mae Rowe, Mary Proctor and Renee Stout, museum goers can spend hours appreciating the artistic contributions from various women.
High Museum of Art. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; noon-5 p.m. Sundays. $16.50, ages 6 and older; free for children 5 and younger and members. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4444, high.org.
Support women-owned businesses
Book lovers can shop at For Keeps, a local bookstore specializing in Black classic and rare books. The bookstore is owned by Atlanta native Rosa Duffy and contains works from authors such as Alice Walker and Toni Morrison.
For Keeps. Noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. 171 Auburn Ave. forkeepsbooks.com.
Foodies can enjoy plant-based burgers at Slutty Vegan. This popular food chain was founded by Pinky Cole and has put a new spin on vegan food. With five locations around Atlanta, including the newly opened outpost at Georgia Tech, Slutty Vegan provides a fun atmosphere for customers along with their popular menu.
Slutty Vegan. Various locations. sluttyveganatl.com.
This month, be sure to visit The Little Tart Bake Shop. This bakery, started by Sarah O’Brien in 2010, sells coffee and pastries while supporting local farmers, beekeepers and more. Celebrate Women’s History Month with scones, muffins and other pastries at any of the shop’s locations around Atlanta including Grant Park and Summerhill.
Little Tart Bake Shop. Various locations. littletartatl.com.
Test your knowledge
Throughout the month, the Dekalb County Public Library and the Northlake-Barbara Loar Library will run their Women’s History Month Trivia Challenge. To participate, you can pick up your copy of the challenge at circulation desks of both libraries. A prize will be given for the most correct answers according to the libraries’ website.
The Dekalb County Public Library is located at 2861 Wesley Chapel Road and the Northlake-Barbara Loar Library is located at 3772 Lavista Road. Both libraries are open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
