Go back to school for free with these online and in-person classes

Check online for specific events and times which vary by branch. Cobb County Public Library, cobbcounty.org/library; DeKalb County Public Library, dekalblibrary.org; Fulton County Library System, fulcolibrary.org; Gwinnett County Public Library, gwinnettpl.org

For adult learners

Coursera. Create a free Coursera account and take one of 2,600 online courses taught by instructors at esteemed domestic and international universities and companies. Learn about maternal and newborn care at Yale University and applications in engineering mechanics at Georgia Tech, or take a call at Emory University. The site allows users to select the subject matter, timeframe and educational institution, making it easy to customize. coursera.org

Harvard University. Here’s your chance to attend an Ivy League university for free. The private research university in Massachusetts created a website listing its free course offerings including Introduction to Family Engagement in Education, Negotiating Salary and a fundamental principles of architecture course called The Architectural Imagination. There are more than 100 self-paced courses currently available ranging from one to 10 weeks. Courses are hosted via Edx.com, an educational platform that posts the syllabus, prerequisites and learning objectives. You’ll see that courses from Harvard are dubbed HarvardX and available as audit classes for a limited time, usually several weeks. pll.harvard.edu

Edx. In addition to Harvard University courses, Edx offers almost 3,000 courses from institutions including Georgetown University, University of California at Berkeley, University of Chicago, Rice University, Stanford University, University of Toronto, New York University and Atlanta’s own Georgia Tech. edx.org

LinkedIn Learning. Sign up for a one-month trial to access business, creative and technology courses taught by industry professionals. Premium job salary information and work insights are also available during the trial period. Participants can choose from courses such as Writing with Impact, Content Creation: Strategy and Tools and Data Science Foundations. Courses vary from two-minute videos to in-depth, multi-hour classes. All are available as audio‑only and offer offline viewing so participants can choose what works best for their schedule. linkedin.com/learning