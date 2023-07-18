These local musicians play the live soundtrack to your meal

Every Thursday night at Bazati, a pan-Latin restaurant on the Eastside Beltline, Davin McCoy takes out his guitar and sets up his tip sign. Then he starts playing as diners chat and eat around him.

Sometimes patrons appreciate the entertainment. Other times, they treat it like background noise at best. And every musician who plays under these circumstances has stories of playing only to a bartender. It’s a well-worn song of musicians trying to make a living and of restaurants trying to attract customers.

R3 Rosendale Concepts, a downtown restaurant from chef Rich Rosendale, has featured nightly music since it opened in March.

“We contemplated only having music a couple of nights, but I’m such a fan of live music,” said Drew Tull, an R3 partner. “I look for places with live music. I love how in Nashville you can just walk down the street and live music comes out of every place. It’s what draws you in — all the senses are going.”

Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Thomas Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Thomas

He added the music can keep customers there longer. “They’ll listen to the music and order another cocktail,” Tull said.

Musicians at Sister restaurant play to two audiences: guests of the Hotel Colee, where the restaurant is located, and Buckhead’s office workers and residents.

“Live music generates a lively atmosphere for guests of the restaurant and hotel,” said Sister chef Rafael Quinones. “We’ve seen that it gives businesses around Buckhead a great option for post-work happy-hour gatherings. Generally speaking we get more business on nights when musicians play. The music attracts people and then others organically flock to the crowd.”

Still, live music isn’t a guarantee of success. The selection of musicians and their set list are key.

“You have to have the right music that complements the setting. It has to be a good marriage. If it’s a higher-end suit-and-tie place, it is usually more jazz or piano oriented. Music must align with the vibe and patrons,” said Matthew Thomas, owner of All Stage Productions, which books entertainers for restaurants and private events.

Credit: Gracie Waylock Credit: Gracie Waylock

Alpharetta’s Fogón and Lions, a Spanish and Latin eatery, and Minnie Olivia Wood Fire Pizzeria share a courtyard so their outdoor music runs the gamut from salsa to country every Thursday through Sunday.

“For us, music is life. It brings good ambiance, a great vibe,” said Julio Delgado, chef and restaurateur of both venues. “People go to the farmers market on Saturday, then stop by for a slice of pizza and listen to music on the patio.”

A safe bet for restaurants is adult contemporary, spanning everything from The Beatles to Ed Sheehan, Thomas said. “Those songs are classic and uplifting. People will start tapping their feet. … Who doesn’t love ‘Dock of the Bay’?”

Joe Garner plays in various venues around town, including Sister.

“I don’t care if there is a roomful of people or one. You have to keep your energy up and put your ego aside. You’re a live jukebox. You have to look at the crowd and adjust the music accordingly. It’s tricky trying to draw people in to hear you play. It’s more of an organic thing.”

Credit: Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill

One challenge, of course, is the sound level. “Volume control is critical,” Thomas said.

McCoy said that when he walks into a restaurant with live music, “75 percent of the time I’ll walk out because it’s too loud. You have to understand live music. You have to reach the table in front of you and eight rows back. I’ve definitely have been told to turn down the volume a million times — and I’ll do it. Irritating people is counterproductive.”

For musicians, there is also the dance between advancing their aspirations, handling the mind-numbing requests for the same songs and managing owners’ expectations for an audience. That’s partly why McCoy jokingly labels his tip sign as his “Therapy Fund.”

“Sometimes you want to say you’re sorry there’s not more people, but you can’t let it bum you out,” said McCoy, who describes his music as if “Otis Redding and Cat Stevens had a kid.” He avoids taking it personally. “It’s a tough balance for a lot of us. I know some people are going to be really into my music and some will think I’m an annoyance.”

Thomas said restaurant gigs can offer a way for musicians with original songs to gauge audience reaction. “It’s a lot different performing in front of a live audience than recording tracks on YouTube,” he said.

Credit: Grady McGill Credit: Grady McGill

Both Garner and McCoy have higher aspirations and record original music. Garner even thinks about auditioning for “America’s Got Talent” to “get more people to know me.”

McCoy is releasing a recording of live music in a few weeks and a studio album later this year. “I’ve never been all that ambitious. I really just want to pay the mortgage, write and play music. Anything more is being greedy, but I’ll take it,” he said.

Like Garner, he tries his songs out on his audience — and appreciates audiences of any size.

“I’m there to entertain and it doesn’t matter if I’m playing a festival with 200 people, a nice crowd at Bazati or a place where there is no one. You can’t take that personally. It can be joyless, but it doesn’t have to. All I want at the end of the set is for people to not feel so all alone. It’s all about connection.”

Restaurants with live music

Bazati, 550 Somerset Terrace, Atlanta. 404-795-8343, bazatiatl.com.

R3 Rosendale Concepts, 200 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-549-7215, r3atlanta.com.

Sister, Hotel Colee. 3377 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-5423-3600, sisteratlanta.com.

Fogón and Lions, 10 Roswell St., No. 10, Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com.

Minnie Olivia Wood Fire Pizzeria, 10 Roswell St. No. 120, Alpharetta. 678-691-0051, minnieolivia.com.