Trails for when you want to bring the whole family

If you want to bring the kids with you, it’s best to choose a trail that is not too challenging while also allowing you to encounter natural wonders that will keep everyone’s attention.

Sweetwater Creek State Park, located about 15 miles from downtown Atlanta, surrounds a textile mill that burned down during the Civil War. The river-adjacent trail features fields, forests and unique flowers, perfectly mixing what makes Atlanta the great city that it is with an eye-catching walk.

East Palisades Trail, or the Bamboo Forest Trail, is a must-see for anyone in Atlanta, especially those with kids. This unique trail transports you to a different world with gorgeous views of the Chattahoochee River and a small forest of bamboo that’s totally worth the extra steps.

Trails for an urban adventure

When you’ve lived in a city for a while, sometimes you just want to get out into nature, even though it’s far away. In Atlanta, there are ways you can have a real outdoor experience with a quick walk after work.

Cascade Springs Nature Preserve, located in the Cascade Heights neighborhood of Atlanta, is one of those trails that you can’t believe is within the city. With waterfalls and wildlife, this moderate hike is a great way to connect with nature without going too far from home. The trail also serves as a part of local Civil War history, so keep an eye out for old, historical buildings on the trail when you visit.

Trail walks for people who want to take it slow

You may be recovering from an injury, have problems with your knees or hips or just want to have a slow day. Walking can still be a great way for you to turn the day around.

The Beltline’s Eastside Trail, recently expanded to include Piedmont Park, is a perfect moderate walk that will take you through the city at whatever speed works for you. Taking a stroll on the Beltline may seem like an obvious choice, but that’s just because it’s so good.

Island Ford Trail, a lesser known park in metro Atlanta, is known for the beautiful wildlife its lack of crowds attract. Moving along the Chattahoochee River, this mostly-flat trail is perfect for people who want to connect with nature without encountering too many other people who could possibly rush you.