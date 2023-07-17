These 10 under-the-radar parks in metro Atlanta are worth a visit

The Atlanta area is home to a slew of highly popular parks such as Piedmont Park, Centennial Olympic Park, Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park and Sweetwater Creek State Park. But other, lesser-known parks are gems too. Here are 10 such under-the-radar parks.

Some of these green spaces have stunning scenic views and quiet places to sit to take in nature’s beauty. There are plenty of walking and hiking trails, picnic pavilions and sports fields and courts. Some include fishing and boating. At least one offers paddleboarding, canoeing and kayaking. And another even features a BMX track.

Cobb County

Sope Creek area. This is a relatively quiet section of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Visitors will find the ruins of a paper mill from the 1800s and the serene Sibley Pond. Fish and turtles make cameos, creating opportunities for great photos. Sope Creek also has several trails worthy of a good workout. 3760 Paper Mill Road, Marietta. 678-538-1200, chattahoocheeparks.org

Credit: Courtesy of Cobb County Credit: Courtesy of Cobb County

Noonday Park. This park in Kennesaw is filled with sports thrills. There’s a BMX track where riders can practice for competitive games or experiment with jumps and tricks. There are 14 soccer fields, a picnic pavilion and a playground. 489 Hawkins Store Road, Kennesaw. 770-591-3160, cobbcounty.org

DeKalb County

Henderson Park. Tucked away in Tucker, this 121-acre green space features more than six miles of paved and natural hiking trails, a paved, handicap-assessable trail known as the Native Plant and Walk plus a nearly 2-mile trail that loops around a tranquil lake. Add in fishing, a tennis court, a playground, picnic areas and a soccer field and you’ve arrived at your new favorite park. 4000 Henderson Road, Tucker. 470-481-0205, tuckerga.gov

Credit: Courtesy of Discover DeKalb Credit: Courtesy of Discover DeKalb

Dresden Park. Creekside views with peace and quiet make this park a destination to convene with Mother Nature or simply relax. When it’s time to play, there’s a multipurpose field, picnic areas, a playground and trails. 2301 Dresden Drive, Chamblee. 770-986-5016, chambleega.com

Fayette County

Lake McIntosh Park. Drive southwest from Atlanta for about an hour and you will arrive at this park, which features access to a 650-acre reservoir on Line Creek where visitors can boat, fish and watch the sunrise. The park itself sits on 14.5 acres and includes walking trails, a playground, a gazebo and a boat ramp with two docks. With its beautiful views, this park is great for a day trip or to host a celebratory family event. Be sure to reserve pavilion space if your party includes at least five. 3501 TDK Blvd., Peachtree City. 770-716-4320, fayettecountyga.gov

Kenwood Park. This sprawling park in Fayetteville has basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, as well as pavilions, walking paths and a playground on its 172-acre green space. For folks who want to take a stroll, there is a 0.9-mile scenic trail. GA-279, Fayetteville. 770-716-4320, fayettecountyga.gov

Fulton County

Morgan Falls Overlook Park. Plan a fun day in the sun or a family fete at this 30-acre park, which is home to a picnic pavilion, a playground and porch swings with relaxing scenic views, as well as hiking and fishing. Seasonally, visitors can enjoy water sports. Paddleboards, canoes and kayaks are available to rent from High Country Outfitters. 200 Morgan Falls Road, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600, sandyspringsga.gov

Credit: Courtesy of Roswell Credit: Courtesy of Roswell

Leita Thompson Memorial Park. Visitors can spend the day fishing, strolling through a vibrant garden or watching their four-legged friends play in a dog park. There are walking and hiking trails and a 2.3-mile jogging trail. The park is also home to The Forge, which hosts art and creative classes such as welding, blacksmithing and bladesmithing. Registration is required for classes, and prices vary. 1200 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-641-3705, roswellgov.com

Gwinnett County

Best Friend Park. The name alone may inspire you to meet your bestie here for a dip in the pool, a stroll along a paved road or a game of tennis, basketball or soccer. You can also host a gathering under its covered pavilion with tables and seating. 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. 678-277-0222, gwinnettcounty.com

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett County Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett County

Rhodes Jordan Park. This Lawrenceville park is a must-visit spot with 162 acres of fun. Create a daylong itinerary of swimming and a kid-friendly water play structure, waterslide and lazy river as well as tennis, pickleball, basketball, baseball, soccer and horseshoe. Love a cookout? Bring food and prepare it on a community grill. Finally, there is fishing and a community center that hosts dance classes. 100 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 678- 277-0890, gwinnettcounty.com