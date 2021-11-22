Theatrical Outfit’s forced ‘Baskerville’ spoof falls flat

Caption Theatrical Outfit's farcical mystery "Baskerville" features Lala Cochran (from left), Robin Bloodworth and John Keabler. Courtesy of Casey Ford Photography Credit: Casey Ford Photography Credit: Casey Ford Photography

Whatever “feverish quality” or “web of intricacies” it is that initially piques Holmes’ interest in the Baskerville mystery — presumably the “greatest and most dangerous case of his entire career,” according to Watson — it never really manifests in the Outfit’s “Baskerville.” In chronicling Holmes’ exploits for the audience, Watson’s recollections mainly come across in the form of so much talky exposition and so many static reenactments thereof.

Marie Quintero’s Edwardian-era costumes are nice, but director Eubanks’ production values are otherwise negligible. Mary Parker’s lighting and James Bigbee Garver’s sound are adequate, but Stephanie Busing’s scant scenic design is particularly bereft of period atmosphere or detail.

The biggest disappointment about the show is how funny it isn’t, and the harder the cast tries, the more desperate it seems. A couple of running gags, for instance, fall flat: the melodramatic flourish of muted music that sounds at every mention of the Grimpen Mire (a la the Frau Blucher/whinnying horses routine from “Young Frankenstein”); or when Watson and Holmes recap all of the play’s preceding events, requiring the other three actors to rapidly switch from one character’s getup to another’s.

When the two sleuths finally deduce that the danger of the Baskerville legend is something “not to be laughed at,” they don’t realize just how right they are.

THEATER REVIEW

“Baskerville”

Through Dec. 19. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 24 only); 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays (excluding Nov. 25 and 26); 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $47.70 ($42.40 for seniors, $15.90 for students). Balzer Theater at Herren’s, 84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 678-528-1500. www.theatricaloutfit.org.

Bottom line: A farcical thriller that misses the mark on both counts.