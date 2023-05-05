Theatrical Outfit’s 2023-24 season creates an artistic home in the heart of the city

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.
Theatrical Outfit has announced the 2023-24 season, featuring three Atlanta premieres and two reimagined classics for the Mainstage Series, as well as play development in Made in Atlanta’s new space, The Playwright’s Lab. The theater completed renovations in early 2023, including new play development areas, a new lobby and bar.
“One of our goals for the renovation was to create a home for Atlanta artists to make their best work right in the heart of our city,” said Artistic Director Matt Torney in a press release. “We have improved our rehearsal and production facilities, created a lab dedicated to making new work, and our fully renovated lobby and bar elevate the experience of seeing a show at Theatrical Outfit.”
The new season will begin with the Atlanta premiere of “Passing Strange,” a Tony Award-winning musical written by Stew, in collaboration with Heidi Rodewald and Annie Dorsen. A second Atlanta premiere, “Clyde’s,” written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, will take the stage in spring. And to coincide with Holocaust Remembrance Day in January 2024, Theatrical Outfit will present an Atlanta premiere along with The Breman Museum: “Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski,” by Clark Young and Derek Goldman. Two adaptations of beloved classics, “A Christmas Story” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” will round out the Mainstage Series.
“We want to capture the creative energy of our city and offer audiences powerful, exciting and unforgettable experiences in our theater,” Torney said. “We are so proud of the range and depth of this season, which includes groundbreaking, award-winning plays and undisputed masterpieces.”
Theatrical Outfit’s Made in Atlanta program will introduce The Playwright’s Lab in 2023-24, a space for new work and collaboration with other Atlanta-based companies such as Working Title Playwrights and She ATL Arts. Theatrical Outfit’s first commissioned musical, “Young John Lewis,” will continue development. Based on the early years of congressman John Lewis, the anticipated musical features writing by hip-hop and spoken-word playwright Psalmayene 24 and music by Atlanta composer Eugene H. Russell IV.
“As we continue the development for our hip-hop musical ‘Young John Lewis,’ we will present two ‘work-in progress’ public presentations of sections of the show to build anticipation and community investment in the play as it evolves and grows,” said Associate Artistic Director Addae Moon in the release.
