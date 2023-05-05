Theatrical Outfit’s 2023-24 season creates an artistic home in the heart of the city

Theatrical Outfit has announced the 2023-24 season, featuring three Atlanta premieres and two reimagined classics for the Mainstage Series, as well as play development in Made in Atlanta’s new space, The Playwright’s Lab. The theater completed renovations in early 2023, including new play development areas, a new lobby and bar.

“One of our goals for the renovation was to create a home for Atlanta artists to make their best work right in the heart of our city,” said Artistic Director Matt Torney in a press release. “We have improved our rehearsal and production facilities, created a lab dedicated to making new work, and our fully renovated lobby and bar elevate the experience of seeing a show at Theatrical Outfit.”