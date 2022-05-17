The wait is over for Terminus’ ‘Everything is Waiting’ at Stillwell Theater May 21

Describing the process this time around and how the pandemic hiatus affected her interpretation, Terminus veteran and co-founder Rachel Van Buskirk said: “Tara created a work that gives the dancer a journey, from a state of anxiety to joy and freedom by the end. That reflects how I feel being back to live performances and how much I relish that gift. To go from a place of uncertainty and not knowing, to knowing passionately that this is where I’m meant to be.”

Similarly, Lee invites audiences to “sit forward in their seats and project their experience into it, to read it on all levels — metaphorically as well as literally.” In the wake of an ongoing global pandemic and a new war in Europe, the problem of managing information overload and distinguishing the “important” from the “urgent” has become more fraught. The scenes of quotidian office life and communal activity that populate “Everything Is Waiting” have also acquired new significance for an audience that is feeling nostalgic for simple routines they once took for granted.

Although this is the first time Terminus is performing the piece in Atlanta since the world premiere, the company has taken it on tour in other cities, including Carrollton and Hilton Head, South Carolina. Lee expanded the ballet from 40 minutes into an evening-length work for the touring production, and the longer version is what Terminus will present at Stillwell Theater this weekend. Material new to Atlanta dance patrons includes an opening short duet for Terminus co-founder Heath Gill and Jackie Nash Gill, who joined the company in 2021.

Lee’s choreography in “Everything Is Waiting” leverages the company’s strong foundation in neoclassical ballet, featuring pointe work and dynamic adagio that engages the ensemble in constantly shifting creative pairings. It also promises to showcase their signature capacity for blending the silly and the sublime, alternating between humorous scenes that integrate mime and clowning — queuing up for some unknown purpose, or petty social contests in a crowded elevator — with extended intervals of pure dance.

Complementing this juxtaposition of the ordinary and the extraordinary in movement, Lee has assembled a soundscape that integrates the noise of everyday life — city traffic, for example — and well-known instrumental works, such as Jun Miyake’s “Lilies of the Valley.”

As the company matures, it will be interesting to see how Terminus strikes the balance between drawing from and building the repertory, either by creating and commissioning new ballets or, as with “Roam” this season, significantly expanding and revising material they have performed previously. Lee said that setting the company’s course continues to involve very collaborative, round-table decision-making that seeks to reach out and cultivate new talent and audiences, while creating an environment where the company’s artists can evolve and grow.

In their recently announced fall season program, Terminus has clearly chosen to channel energy and resources into existing work created by in-house choreographers, at least in the short term. As a still relatively new company, especially given the upheaval of the past few years, Terminus is fortunate to have such a solid foundation on which they can continue to build.

