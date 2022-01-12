The roller coaster career of Buckcherry

The first major obstacle came not long after the original edition of Buckcherry made a quick impact on the rock scene.

Formed in 1995 in Anaheim, California, the group hit big with its 1999 self-titled debut album, which went gold and generated a trio of hits, “Lit Up,” “Check Your Head” and “For the Movies.” But the 2001 follow-up, “Time Bomb,” stiffed, and with internal issues worsening, Buckcherry broke up in 2002.

Todd went on to attempt a solo career before he and guitarist Keith Nelson reunited in 2005 and brought in three new musicians — guitarist Steve “Stevie D” Dacanay, bassist Jimmy Ashhurst (later replaced by current bassist Kelly Lemieux) and drummer Xavier Muriel — to form the second edition of Buckcherry.

This lineup made an emphatic debut with the 2006 album, “15.” It featured the hit single “Crazy Bitch,” which sold more than 1.2 million digital copies. Another single, “Sorry,” then became Buckcherry’s first Top 10 hit on Billboard magazine’s all-genre Hot 100 chart.

This second version of the group had a good run, releasing four more albums before running out of juice after the 2015 album, “Rock & Roll.”

Once again, Todd, took a musical detour before refocusing on Buckcherry. He formed a new side group, Josh Todd & the Conflict, and released a debut album, “Year of the Tiger,” in fall 2017.

It was shortly after Todd’s album was released that Buckcherry parted ways with drummer Muriel and perhaps more significantly, guitarist Nelson — considering he was an original band member and Todd’s main songwriting collaborator. Those two musicians were replaced by guitarist Kevin Roentgen (who left the band in 2020 to spend more time with family and was replaced by Jetboy guitarist Billy Rowe) and drummer Francis Ruiz.

Todd and Stevie D. got to work writing songs for “Hellbound” once it became clear that tours would not happen in 2020, eventually amassing 22 tunes before the duo decided to reunite with Marti Frederiksen, who produced Buckcherry’s fourth album, “Black Butterfly,” and co-wrote “Sorry,” among other songs, with the band. Things began with a writing session with Frederiksen.

“I thought we had a lot of great songs,’’ Todd said of the initial group of 22 tunes. “But we felt like we needed to really leave no stone unturned, and I’m really glad we did because the songs we wrote with Marti were really the cream of the crop.”

Todd is justifiably proud of “Hellbound.” The album opens with three of the catchiest and hardest rocking songs Buckcherry has released — the punkish “54321,” the equally energetic, but more rock oriented “So Hott” and the title song, which has some AC/DC in its sound. The rest of the album is strong, as “No More Lies,” a rocker with some pop and funk accents, the swaggering rock of “Gun” and “Junk” and the slow burning rocker “Wasting No More Time” provide additional high points.

Fans can expect Buckcherry to include a few new songs in their shows, but the band’s deep catalog means the group won’t go overboard in showcasing the “Hellbound” album.

“‘Hellbound’ is so good that we all want to play every song,” Todd said. “But there are the usual suspects we always have got to play, like ‘Crazy Bitch,’ ‘Lit Up’ and ‘Sorry.’ Then we have eight other records, so it is challenging, but we do a pretty good job and we rotate songs every night. We have a lot of what I call frequent fliers that come to multiple shows, so I think that’s nice for them as well.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Buckcherry with the Lacs and Core

7 p.m. Jan. 16. $26.50. The Masquerade, 75 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-577-8178, masqueradeatlanta.com.