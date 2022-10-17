The Producers’ pure pop for regular people

Atlanta-based pop rockers The Producers burst onto the national music scene in 1981 with a solid debut album. Buoyed by two hit singles and substantial promotion from their label, the self-titled collection propelled the quartet into the spotlight for two full years of touring, assorted MTV appearances and massive hype.
Last year, the quartet — which still includes founding members Van Temple on guitar and vocals, lead singer and bassist Kyle Henderson, drummer Bryan Holmes and effusive keyboardist Wayne “Famous” McNatt — celebrated the 40th anniversary of their auspicious debut with a series of shows across the country, including a well-received stop at Atlanta’s City Winery. “It’s always fun to play this music in Atlanta,” says founding guitarist-vocalist-songwriter Van Temple, “so we’re coming back for two more shows this week.”
He notes the performances aren’t especially tied to any specific career milestone or album release. “We don’t ever need a special reason to play in Atlanta,” he laughs. “We started here so it’s always a party, anytime we play here.”
Indeed, the band’s early shows in the area — at such beloved venues such as the Agora, the Bistro and “pretty much any place with a stage” — solidified the band’s local and national appeal. As the band became known as a successful draw, major label reps began to take note of their regional popularity.
“Sony was really interested and so was Warner Brothers,” recalls Temple, when pressed on the process. The soft-spoken musician seems almost reluctant to relive the band’s popular past, preferring to focus on their current itinerary. “Well, [Epic Records A&R executive and producer] Tom Werman signed us and then we just went to work,” he says of their original deal. “We had the songs for the first album pretty much ready at that point. We’d already seen what would work best by road-testing the material live. And now, we’re still playing a lot of those same songs today, all across the country. People still want to hear them and we actually enjoy playing them.”
The Producers’ original collection of tunes included what became two of the band’s best-known songs — “What’s He Got?” and “What She Does To Me.” Based on previous crowd reaction in their live sets, they already knew those specific tracks were potential hit records. Turns out they were right, but as most songs the band crafted, they weren’t produced with any grand expectations, life experiences or over-the-top swagger.
“We weren’t trying to write commercial hits, but they were just songs that we thought would really work,” he explains. “Basically, they were pop songs. Nothing too fancy, just energetic and right to the point songs that we thought would be relatable to the listener. I think Kyle and I wrote them like we always did, sitting around on a couch somewhere with our guitars, unplugged and just writing some music, you know? That’s usually how we always did it. For ‘What’s He Got?’ Brian came up with the hook and the rest just happened after that. I guess we had music for it already and then he said, ‘Hey why don’t we say, What’s he got that I ain’t got?’ It worked!”
According to Temple, album producer Werman didn’t tamper too much with their original ideas, he just gave the band the necessary space to create. “That’s really what we needed — a place to make it all happen,” he continues. “The songs were ready, we were ready and he just let us go into the studios and do them - first here in Atlanta and then we got to record some stuff in Los Angeles as well. I enjoyed every minute of it.”
Their second full-length “You Make The Heat” included yet another popular track, “She Sheila.” Temple notes Henderson’s main inspiration for that particular composition was actually a fellow pop performer. “You know, I think Kyle wrote that one about Sheena Easton,” he laughs. “But I don’t think she was ever made aware of that fact.”
Today, after four-plus decades of on-and-off deals with the business side of the industry, Temple says the band isn’t nearly as prolific as it was during the early ‘80s. Creating new music isn’t exactly on his front burner anymore. “I am always fiddling around with song ideas,” he clarifies. “But I’m not so sure if anything will ever end up as a new Producers song at this point. I’m 70 now and I do still love to play — so you never know.”
Temple adds that he and keyboardist McNatt are now hard at work on a new side project, currently called Hammerhead. The band already has a working setlist of “90 or 100″ songs at this point. “It’s just all over the place, we’re playing a little bit of everything, some Beatles stuff, Elton John, Bryan Adams, just everything we might like to play,” he says. “Right now, it’s all covers but we’ll do some originals soon, I believe. That’s how the band that became the Producers started, too. Just by playing a little of everything, so who knows what might come from it? It’s fun so far and that’s what’s most important.”
When asked if he thinks The Producers should be considered a legacy band at this point, he turns the question back to the reporter. “Oh, I don’t know. What do you think?” he chuckles, adding that, while the ‘80s are often a spark for nostalgia and reflection among the band’s multi-generational fans, “I may be stuck there.”
“It’s funny, I listen to a lot of old and new music on Sirius XM, especially when I’m driving,” he concludes. “I’ll hear songs that sometimes remind me of what we were doing, over 40 years ago. And you know what? It’s kinda cool.”
CONCERT PREVIEW
The Producers
8 p.m. Oct. 21-22. $40-$55. City Winery, 650 North Ave., Atlanta. 404-946-3791, Citywinery.com.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com