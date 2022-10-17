The Producers’ pure pop for regular people

The Producers’ original collection of tunes included what became two of the band’s best-known songs — “What’s He Got?” and “What She Does To Me.” Based on previous crowd reaction in their live sets, they already knew those specific tracks were potential hit records. Turns out they were right, but as most songs the band crafted, they weren’t produced with any grand expectations, life experiences or over-the-top swagger.

“We weren’t trying to write commercial hits, but they were just songs that we thought would really work,” he explains. “Basically, they were pop songs. Nothing too fancy, just energetic and right to the point songs that we thought would be relatable to the listener. I think Kyle and I wrote them like we always did, sitting around on a couch somewhere with our guitars, unplugged and just writing some music, you know? That’s usually how we always did it. For ‘What’s He Got?’ Brian came up with the hook and the rest just happened after that. I guess we had music for it already and then he said, ‘Hey why don’t we say, What’s he got that I ain’t got?’ It worked!”

According to Temple, album producer Werman didn’t tamper too much with their original ideas, he just gave the band the necessary space to create. “That’s really what we needed — a place to make it all happen,” he continues. “The songs were ready, we were ready and he just let us go into the studios and do them - first here in Atlanta and then we got to record some stuff in Los Angeles as well. I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Their second full-length “You Make The Heat” included yet another popular track, “She Sheila.” Temple notes Henderson’s main inspiration for that particular composition was actually a fellow pop performer. “You know, I think Kyle wrote that one about Sheena Easton,” he laughs. “But I don’t think she was ever made aware of that fact.”

Today, after four-plus decades of on-and-off deals with the business side of the industry, Temple says the band isn’t nearly as prolific as it was during the early ‘80s. Creating new music isn’t exactly on his front burner anymore. “I am always fiddling around with song ideas,” he clarifies. “But I’m not so sure if anything will ever end up as a new Producers song at this point. I’m 70 now and I do still love to play — so you never know.”

Temple adds that he and keyboardist McNatt are now hard at work on a new side project, currently called Hammerhead. The band already has a working setlist of “90 or 100″ songs at this point. “It’s just all over the place, we’re playing a little bit of everything, some Beatles stuff, Elton John, Bryan Adams, just everything we might like to play,” he says. “Right now, it’s all covers but we’ll do some originals soon, I believe. That’s how the band that became the Producers started, too. Just by playing a little of everything, so who knows what might come from it? It’s fun so far and that’s what’s most important.”

When asked if he thinks The Producers should be considered a legacy band at this point, he turns the question back to the reporter. “Oh, I don’t know. What do you think?” he chuckles, adding that, while the ‘80s are often a spark for nostalgia and reflection among the band’s multi-generational fans, “I may be stuck there.”

“It’s funny, I listen to a lot of old and new music on Sirius XM, especially when I’m driving,” he concludes. “I’ll hear songs that sometimes remind me of what we were doing, over 40 years ago. And you know what? It’s kinda cool.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

The Producers

8 p.m. Oct. 21-22. $40-$55. City Winery, 650 North Ave., Atlanta. 404-946-3791, Citywinery.com.