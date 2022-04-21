The history of dance leaps into focus at upcoming Inman Park Dance Festival

Combined Shape Caption Kat Nagar has been performing historic dance at events and in the film industry for 20 years. Credit: Salvation Photography Credit: Salvation Photography Combined Shape Caption Kat Nagar has been performing historic dance at events and in the film industry for 20 years. Credit: Salvation Photography Credit: Salvation Photography

The Georgia Ballet will represent ballet’s classical era with excerpts from Marius Petipa’s dazzling “Paquita,” first performed in 1846. (Atlanta Ballet will perform “Paquita” on their mixed bill May 13-15 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.)

In transitioning from ballet to modern, McLaughlin decided to bring dance pioneer Isadora Duncan into the picture via the work of modern choreographer José Limón, who considered Duncan his “dance mother.”

Combined Shape Caption Mexican-American choreographer and dancer Jose Limon waves hello from a train window as he arrives at Waterloo Station in London, England, on Aug. 27, 1957. (AP Photo) Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

In 1971, the year before he died, Limón created “Dances for Isadora” as a tribute to her. The work is composed of solos for five women, each evoking a different facet of Duncan’s colorful and tragic life.

McLaughlin licensed the work and brought former Limón dancer and reconstructor Natalie Desch to Atlanta recently to set three of these powerful solos on Atlanta dancers Mercy Matthews, Andie Knudson and Julianna Feracota.

“It is astounding that these small details have been able to be passed on from generation to generation, and I feel lucky to hold this knowledge in my mind and body,” says Feracota, who will perform the tragic solo “Niobe.” “I’ve enjoyed exploring parts of Duncan’s history through Limón’s movement vocabulary, which was highly influenced by her. I am glad that Limón was willing to explore the darker sides of her history and used his own movement style to honor her legacy.”

Combined Shape Caption Isadora Duncan, seen in this undated photo, dances in one of the diaphanous costumes from the Greek, which inspired her dances, or, as she put it, her "finding and expressing a new form of life." Duncan, who was born in San Francisco in 1878, died in Nice, France, on Sept. 14, 1927. (AP Photo/rw) Credit: AP

McLaughlin hopes audiences will be able to trace the threads that bind these dances together — from the baroque footwork echoed in classical ballet, through the freedom of Duncan’s Greek-inspired solos as interpreted by Limón, to the intricate hand gestures layered within modern choreography.

“Contemporary artists need to remember what came before them,” adds McLaughlin. The rehearsal process was a balance between keeping the integrity of the original choreography and tailoring each movement to the individual dancers she says. “It’s good for us to honor the people who came before us and appreciate their work.”

Three contemporary Atlanta companies will also perform at this year’s festival.

Combined Shape Caption Full Radius Dance will perform "Undercurrents" at the Inman Park Dance Festival. Credit: Courtesy of Full Radius Dance

Full Radius Dance — part of the festival since its inception — will offer excerpts from its newest work, “Undercurrents.” Ballethnic Dance Company, which has appeared in 15 of the festivals, will present two duets, one set to Brian McKnight’s “Another You” and the second set to Vivaldi’s “Autumn” from The Four Seasons.

Finally, festival newcomer ImmerseATL, founded by Sarah Hillmer in 2017, will usher in the next generation of emerging, contemporary artists with excerpts from BEAST performed by five dancers.

McLaughlin is an Atlanta native and a 25-plus-year resident of the Inman Park neighborhood. She founded the Inman Park Dance Festival in 2001. Since then, the event will have presented 39 free performances and engaged hundreds of Georgia’s movement artists.

In September, she will do a deeper dive into Duncan’s life and legacy in her ambitious new project, “A Time with Isadora.” The three Duncan solos will be performed along with new works by Douglas Scott, artistic/executive director of Full Radius Dance, George Staib, artistic director of Staib Dance, and McLaughlin herself. There will also be a moderated discussion.

“We have all these connections to the past, and if we choose to acknowledge and honor them, I think it will make us stronger in the present,” says McLaughlin.

Combined Shape Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL

