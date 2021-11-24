ajc logo
The Eagles return to Atlanta in 2022 to play ‘Hotel California’

The Eagles played the first of three shows at State Farm Arena on Feb. 7, 2020. This was also the kickoff of the band's "Hotel California" tour. Photo: Robb Cohen Photography & Video /RobbsPhotos.com
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago
The dates also include a stop in Savannah.

Despite Don Henley’s 1980 vow that the band would never play together again, the Eagles are a touring powerhouse.

The band — Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill — will be back at State Farm Arena on March 4, 2022, but the current set of dates kick off with a show in Savannah at Enmarket Arena on Feb. 19.

Like the three shows that the band did at State Farm Arena in early 2020, this tour will feature a full run through the 1976 album “Hotel California,” the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The performance will find them accompanied by an orchestra and choir, and will also include a set of the band’s greatest hits.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Other dates on the tour include stops in Charlotte, North Carolina; Orlando, Florida; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Tampa, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Austin, Texas.

ajc.com

Shane Harrison

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

