The Eagles return to Atlanta in 2022 to play ‘Hotel California’

The band — Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill — will be back at State Farm Arena on March 4, 2022, but the current set of dates kick off with a show in Savannah at Enmarket Arena on Feb. 19.

Like the three shows that the band did at State Farm Arena in early 2020, this tour will feature a full run through the 1976 album “Hotel California,” the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The performance will find them accompanied by an orchestra and choir, and will also include a set of the band’s greatest hits.