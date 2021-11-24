The Eagles return to Atlanta in 2022 to play ‘Hotel California’

Despite Don Henley’s 1980 vow that the band would never play together again, the Eagles are a touring powerhouse.
The band — Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill — will be back at State Farm Arena on March 4, 2022, but the current set of dates kick off with a show in Savannah at Enmarket Arena on Feb. 19.
Like the three shows that the band did at State Farm Arena in early 2020, this tour will feature a full run through the 1976 album “Hotel California,” the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The performance will find them accompanied by an orchestra and choir, and will also include a set of the band’s greatest hits.
Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Other dates on the tour include stops in Charlotte, North Carolina; Orlando, Florida; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Tampa, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Austin, Texas.
