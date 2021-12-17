The 2021 gift list: Presents from 10 Black-owned brands

Works of art. Internationally renowned artist and Atlanta native Fahamu Pecou makes his artwork affordable and accessible by way of stylish, spacious and functional tote bags. Styles like Coconut and Honey as well as Mules and Men feature vivid and provocative themes that challenge and expand the expressions of Blackness. Art lovers and bibliophiles will appreciate numbered and signed prints highlighting Black masculinity and influential books. Prints include “Heavy,” named after the book by Kiese Laymon, as well as “Parable of the Sower” for Octavia Butler’s book. The aforementioned prints are part of a special series called “Trapademia II: Lit.” Tote bag, $39.99; print, $425. fahamupecouart.com.

Credit: Kate Blohm

Chef’s touch. Atlanta chef, author and James Beard Foundation Impact Fellow Jennifer Hill Booker offers a taste of her Southern roots with a four-piece holiday spice set featuring fun-flavored jars such as Baby It’s Cold Outside chili seasoning and Deep South season all salt. Home cooks will enjoy sprinkling chicken, burgers, vegetables, pasta or even rimming a cocktail glass with the appropriate spice. For those who want to start recording Mom or Grandma’s special recipes or create new ones, add the gift of a Cookcentric cookbook journal which features space for 50 recipes, wine and cocktail notes, kitchen measurements and more. Spices, $56; journal, $9.95. chefjenniferhillbooker.com.

Credit: McBride Sisters Collection

Wine not. Celebrate the holiday season with fruity and full-bodied bottles of wine with the McBride Sisters collection Black Girl Magic trio. The 2020 riesling is aromatic with notes of honey and apricot, making it ideal for Cajun or seafood dinners with family. Charcuterie boards with cheese and cured meats pair well with the bottle of 2020 rosé which features raspberry and orange blossom flavors with just the right amount of acidity. For hearty meals, pour the 2018 zinfandel. Of course, these are recommendations because these three wines can be enjoyed while winding down for a quiet evening or celebrating personal accomplishments throughout the year. Cheers to that. $64.97. mcbridesisters.com.

Credit: Courtesy of Target

For the culture. Test your knowledge of culture which ranges from Black Twitter to popular hashtags and things family and friends may have said with the card game Culture Tags. Available at Target, the game features fun questions and acronyms like WMTPS? and BISS. Participants can give teammates clues to help them arrive at these answers: Who made the potato salad? and because I said so, which is a popular phrase mommas like to say. Over 300 cards are included across seven categories for endless hours of fun and memories. $24.08. target.com.

Credit: Courtesy of Macy's

Skin deep. Designed specifically for multicultural skin tones, Buttah by Dorian Renaud is a three-piece full-size skincare set featuring a cleanser, vitamin C serum and moisturizing cream. The trio of products help cleanse, exfoliate, protect and moisturize skin daily to promote healthy-looking skin throughout the holiday season and beyond so significant others and those you love can have skin as soft as butter. Available at Macy’s. $59.99. macys.com.

Credit: Courtesy of Indulge Popcorn

Gourmet snacks. Folks who love movie night or a good snack will appreciate a sampler set of six bags of flavorful popcorn from the Atlanta-based Indulge Gourmet Popcorn. A variety of flavors will be included and special requests can be made so this present can feel and taste more customized. $30. 177 Peters St. SW, Atlanta. 404-996-6907, indulgepopcorn.com.

Credit: Michael Haug

Curl power. Girls with textured, curly hair can see themselves reflected in the Zoe Healthy Roots Doll which represents the diversity of Black beauty. The doll features hair that can be washed with real products and styled in myriad looks like a curly twist out and box braids. The 18-inch height and soft cloth body torso makes it easy to pack and go for play dates. Little girls can dress in a matching outfit like Zoe who wears a heart jumper, white t-shirt and yellow Converse sneakers to create a twinsie day. Available at Target. $79.99. target.com.

The cover up. A lightweight printed silk scarf is ideal for keeping hairstyles in place at night or wearing as a fashionable accessory during the day. Vibrant prints and geometric patterns make the scarfs versatile and for flair, opt for the one called Doobie featuring a woman wearing her hair styled in a wrap with pins and looking salon fresh. Created by T. Hix Art, items can be worn or displayed as works of art. $65-$100. thixart.com.