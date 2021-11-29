The 2021 Christmas subscription gift list: Gifts that keep giving

What’s cooking? Young sous chefs will delight in a cooking club just for kids with a subscription to Kidstir which features a kit filled with kitchen tools, paper recipes as well as access to online ones, a magazine, stickers and more. Membership also has it perks in the form of a free apron and mitt. While the culinary kit is for kids, it’s a great way for families to stir up good times by cooking together or celebrate scrumptious dishes by future chefs. Kits are available as one-, three- and six-month or annual subscriptions. $23.99-$239.88. kidstir.com.

Caption Send the gift of thirst-quenching, flavorful non-alcoholic drinks this Christmas and beyond. Credit: Courtesy of Heidi’s Bridge Credit: Courtesy of Heidi’s Bridge

Drink up. What exactly is a leisure drink? Casamara Club offers a range of door-delivered six- or 12-pack non-alcoholic spritzy sodas to quench one’s thirst for up to eight weeks. Flavors have fancy names like Como, an easy orange leisure soda and Alta, the aperitivo leisure soda. Beverages can be ordered in cans or bottles as one flavor or a variety. The latter is perfect to drink and chill. $30 and up. casamaraclub.com.

Caption A monthly subscription to fun, creative DIY activity kits will keep preteens entertained. Photo credit: Toca Life Box Credit: Courtesy of Toca Life Box Credit: Courtesy of Toca Life Box

For the kids. Children can enjoy fun, do-it-yourself activities delivered monthly with the Toca Life Box. Subscriptions feature games like finger sports with a “boxing ring” and basketball, hair salon with colorful tresses and graffiti package with airbrush markers. Each creative package is recommended for children ages 6-11. Monthly subscriptions are $19; annual $180. tocalifebox.com.

Wine not? Oenophiles will appreciate Gratsi, on online wine service that ships red or white wine direct to consumer with customizable delivery options, special discounts, a complimentary set of glasses and deck of cards with the first purchase. Subscriptions feature four bottles of wine that are noted for remaining fresh 30 days after the first pour which makes this the gift that keeps on giving for those planning future dinner parties. $70. gratsi.com.

Go for a spin. Streaming may be the way most people get their music, but there’s a growing contingent of folks going for the old-school option: vinyl. Albums are back, and there are several places that offer a subscription. One of the biggest is Vinyl Me, Please. You can choose a three- or six-month subscription, or spring for the whole year. There are four “tracks” — essentials, classics, hip-hop or country — but recipients can change tracks any time. And your favorite vinyl fan will think of you every month when they receive a new album. Recent offerings include the Meters’ 1974 New Orleans funk classic “Rejuvenation” and the 1966 “Carnegie Hall Concert” by Buck Owens and His Buckaroos, an album documenting one of country music’s finest bands at its peak. VMP also offers gift cards, so you can let them choose their own plan. $119-$399. vinylmeplease.com.

Caption A gift of flowers weekly, monthly or year-round can brighten someone’s day. Credit: Courtesy of The Bouqs Co. Credit: Courtesy of The Bouqs Co.

Flower power. Brighten someone’s day with a delivery of flowers weekly, biweekly, monthly or bimonthly with a subscription to The Bouqs Co. Gift givers can select the frequency and recipient with each order so essentially flowers can be delivered to Mom one week, a significant other the next month and so forth. Bouquet sizes range from 10-45 stems with a variety of floral arrangements; this is a nice option for someone who needs to stop and smell the roses. $40-$65 per order. bouqs.com.