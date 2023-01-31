Terminus Modern Ballet announces spring season, free concerts in Piedmont Park

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.
Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre has announced its spring 2023 season, which will include free performances in Piedmont Park, the first in-person performances of Ana Maria Lucaciu’s “Long Ago and Only Once,” the company premiere of James Kudelka’s “The Man in Black” and a reprise of Heath Gill’s “Confronting Genius.”
The free Piedmont Park performances March 23-26 will feature “The Man in Black,” “Confronting Genius” and “Peter and the Wolf,” an original Terminus production in collaboration with the Alliance Theatre. “The Man in Black,” set to music by Johnny Cash and performed in cowboy boots, was originally commissioned by BalletMet Columbus where it premiered in April 2010. It entered Atlanta Ballet’s repertoire in the 2011-12 season; Terminus co-founders Christian Clark and Gill both performed it as members of Atlanta Ballet that season.
Gill’s “Confronting Genius” has come full circle; it was first performed at Piedmont Park as part of the Atlanta Dogwood Festival in April 2018. The duet is based on author Elizabeth Gilbert’s whimsical take on a person’s ideas or “genius.” Gill, who recently left Terminus to join Orlando Ballet as guest ballet master and choreographer, is reworking the piece for two women. It was originally set on a man and a woman. “The Man in Black” and “Confronting Genius” will be presented on a double bill March 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m.
The Terminus artists will perform “Peter and the Wolf” in Piedmont Park on March 23 and 24 at 11 a.m. Choreographed by Terminus co-founder Rachel Van Buskirk and set to the iconic Prokofiev score, it was first performed outdoors at the High Museum of Art campus in spring 2022.
Rounding out the spring season is Lucaciu’s full-evening ballet “Long Ago and Only Once.” Intended for a live premiere performance in November 2020, the ballet was sidelined by the pandemic. Instead, Terminus filmed it on the stage of the Kennesaw State University Dance Theater in Marietta and presented it as a dance film. Now the ballet is returning to the same stage for two live performances May 6 and 7. The work plays with the idea of waiting for something to be completed, whether it’s a movement, a story or a joke.
“All of us at Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre look forward to bringing these shows to life, but we are especially thrilled to bring the free performances to Piedmont Park, where people of all ages can come to enjoy and be part of the dance experience,” stated Terminus director John Welker in a press release.
In August, the Terminus artists will perform at the Riverside Dance Festival in Vero Beach, Florida, as part of a residency program. The dance festival is a summer intensive presented by Riverside Theatre and Ballet Vero Beach. Students will take classes with Terminus and work toward the creation of their own work to be presented as part of Terminus’ closing performances on August 4 and 5. This will be the first time Terminus has participated in the festival, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
