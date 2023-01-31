Terminus Modern Ballet announces spring season, free concerts in Piedmont Park

Credit: T.M. Rives Credit: T.M. Rives

Rounding out the spring season is Lucaciu’s full-evening ballet “Long Ago and Only Once.” Intended for a live premiere performance in November 2020, the ballet was sidelined by the pandemic. Instead, Terminus filmed it on the stage of the Kennesaw State University Dance Theater in Marietta and presented it as a dance film. Now the ballet is returning to the same stage for two live performances May 6 and 7. The work plays with the idea of waiting for something to be completed, whether it’s a movement, a story or a joke.

“All of us at Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre look forward to bringing these shows to life, but we are especially thrilled to bring the free performances to Piedmont Park, where people of all ages can come to enjoy and be part of the dance experience,” stated Terminus director John Welker in a press release.

In August, the Terminus artists will perform at the Riverside Dance Festival in Vero Beach, Florida, as part of a residency program. The dance festival is a summer intensive presented by Riverside Theatre and Ballet Vero Beach. Students will take classes with Terminus and work toward the creation of their own work to be presented as part of Terminus’ closing performances on August 4 and 5. This will be the first time Terminus has participated in the festival, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

