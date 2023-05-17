T-Pain and eBay Motors team up to ‘Renew Your Ride’ Memorial Day weekend

The two have similar tastes in vehicles, and T-Pain persuaded his friend to sell him his 1994 Accord, since his friend wasn’t driving it as much.

“But then once I got the car, I started doing all kinds of extra stuff,” he said. “It became less and less his car that he remembered. So, you know, I’ve kept it for so long because it was kind of like the the beginning of a friendship. I don’t want to let it go.

“So the fact that I could renew it, you know, with eBay Motors like that just kind of brings not only the memories back, but it preserves the memories even longer.”

Credit: Courtesy of Edelman Credit: Courtesy of Edelman

Explore AAA forecasts record travel over Memorial Day period

Your car or truck might not have such emotion attached to it, but eBay Motors can still help you keep it running and maybe even looking a bit better. Doing repairs yourself can be daunting if you aren’t sure what parts work in your vehicle.

Using the new “eBay Guaranteed Fit” protection, you’ll be able to see if a part you want will actually fit you car, instead of having to “make it fit,” as some amateur mechanics do.

“We want to let people know that if you go to eBay Motors, everything’s gonna fit, especially if you look at the little ‘fit’ logo at the top,” said T-Pain, whose given name is Faheem Najm. “It’s like a little indication this fits your car and everything fits the right way.”

According to the music mogul, they “really hooked my Accord up. We actually take it down and get some renewal. You know what I’m saying? And I mean, we got some mods gone, and I got my underglow, my performance brake kit, my performance Cat-Back Exhaust, touchscreen, head unit, backup camera — just all kinds of stuff.

“But before we even got the parts, we were able to see that the parts fit, like before we even ordered them. So I mean, you know, when they say guaranteed fit, you’re gonna want to stand behind that.”

T-Pain got together with Donut Media, and they installed everything. “I mean, it was a hit,” he said. “You know, they got me rolling for a good 30 more years on this car. It was, ‘Oh wow.’”

If you want to extend the life of your ride and don’t plan to leave town this Memorial Day weekend, head over to Roswell Road each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and see what eBay Motors can do for you.

Here’s what you can expect:

Local drivers can visit eBay.com/RenewYourRide to schedule an appointment during Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29. After their consultation, attendees can order up to $200 in free parts backed by eBay Guaranteed Fit.

On May 27, Donut will be on the grounds 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. to talk cars and modding T-Pain’s ride, with a special meet-and-greet 1–3 p.m.

Guests can enjoy music, bites and a car show featuring T-Pain’s Accord, Donut’s Hi and Low Subaru WRXs, the eBay Motors Modathon Bronco and more.

Rebuilding cars isn’t all T-Pain is up to these days. His Escape from Wiscansin tour kicks off in June and comes to Atlanta July 14 at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

The set will include old and new music, plus releases from his “On Top of the Covers” studio album.

“We’re pretty much trying to fit my whole career into an hour to see how that works,” he said.

For those interested in renewing their ride, the event will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Monday, May 27-29, at 6569 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta 30328. For more event information and to register for a consultation, visit ebay.com/RenewYourRide.