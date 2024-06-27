Stories that matter are on the Horizon for the theater’s 40th season

“The Game,” a new play from writer Bekah Brunstetter, opens the season starting Friday, June 28, for a run through July 28. Brunstetter’s previous script, “The Cake,” was a success for Horizon in 2019.

The new play stars Jennifer Alice Acker and Chris Hecke as a married couple whose relationship is tested when the husband becomes addicted to a video game. Marcie Millard, Shannon Eubanks, Michelle Pokopac and Hope Clayborne also appear in the show, which was inspired by “Lysistrata.”

Hecke said he is most excited about working with the cast and director Caroline Jane Davis.

“What excites me the most at the moment is the brilliance of our cast,” he said. “Building an ensemble-driven comedy can be so tricky. The comedic timing, collaboration and devastating truth each has brought to the table is inspiring. Puzzle-solving with them under the attentive guidance of our director has been invigorating.”

In August, a production of Academy Award-nominated actor and playwright Colman Domingo’s comedy, “Wild with Happy,” makes its Atlanta debut. Running August 16 to September 15, the play centers on a struggling actor finding a unique way to mourn his mother.

Then, from October 4 to November 3, a musical version of “Amelie” premieres. Based upon the charming French film that starred Audrey Tautou, the musical tells the story of a waitress in Montmartre who brings delight to the lives of those around her through a series of whimsical pranks. Heidi McKerley is slated to direct, with musical direction from Holt McCarley.

The same duo was behind Horizon’s 2023 hit, “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812″ — which itself returns to Horizon this winter for another encore. Also returning to the stage for the holidays is the annual production of “Madeline’s Christmas.”

The season concludes with “I Carry Your Heart with Me” by Jennifer Blackmer, March 7-23, starring Carolyn Cook, and then “Laughs in Spanish” by Alexis Scheer running April 11-May 11.

