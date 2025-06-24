When Dominique Thorne came to Trilith Studios in Fayetteville in June 2022 to begin shooting Disney+’s new series “Ironheart,” the world of film and TV was far different.
Georgia was a hot spot for big-budget movies and Marvel was pumping out TV shows and films with abandon. But the actors and writers strike in 2023 slowed production, film tax credit incentives in Europe became more enticing and Marvel severely cut back on its production after several films and TV shows underperformed.
And Marvel took its time getting “Ironheart” to Disney+, finally introducing the limited series Tuesday with three episodes followed by three more July 1. It’s arriving at a time when the Marvel Cinematic Universe grapples with viewer fatigue.
Thorne, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution while in Atlanta promoting the series earlier this month, said even with the delay, she is undeterred by the company’s issues and remains “in awe” just to be part of the MCU.
“Nothing is ever guaranteed,” said Thorne, whose credits include “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.” “Things change. I don’t think anyone was expecting to walk into the strike we did. There were a number of things that led us to where we are now, but I do believe in divine timing.”
Credit: DISNEY+
Credit: DISNEY+
Thorne’s lead character, Riri Williams, is a tech genius with MIT credentials who has a knack for building complex superhero outfits like her hero, Tony Stark/Iron Man.
“She reminds me of folks I knew back home in Brooklyn,” Thorne said. “She starts out as a young, Black, teenage girl trying to get through college and get good grades and makes sure her mom isn’t mad at her. It’s very relatable.”
Riri first appeared in the 2020 film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” where her Ironheart suit and internal smarts enabled her to help save Wakanda from enemy forces before she returned to her life in Chicago. (“Ironheart” was shot both in Atlanta and Chicago.)
“She came to this very quick realization her actions matter, how she chooses to use that big, beautiful brain of hers matters,” Thorne said. “It doesn’t just affect her but potentially the entire world.”
Credit: DISNEY+
Credit: DISNEY+
At the start of the series, Riri “is doing a lot of reflection and answering a lot of internal questions,” she added.
Riri befriends Parker Robbins, played by fellow New Yorker Anthony Ramos of “Hamilton” fame. Nicknamed “The Hood,” Parker is a working-class man trying to support his family but gets drawn into the dark arts and black magic.
“The Hood is an exciting adversary for Riri,” Thorne said. “He holds up an interesting mirror to her and starts to add to the questions she’s asking for herself. He makes her a little uneasy.”
Thorne said she was a true New York theater kid who became inspired to get into movies in high school by watching the 2013 drama “Fruitvale Station,” the breakthrough film starring Michael B. Jordan.
“That was the first time that sunk in that film has the power to affect people as deeply as theater does,” she said.
Thorne hopes viewers of “Ironheart” just “enjoy the ride and leave a little bit encouraged. I hope they lean into the joy of it all. It’s a creative mix of wonderful people telling a new story.”
In the meantime, Thorne, whose parents are from Trinidad, is living life an ocean away from Hollywood in Thailand.
“I was interested in Buddhism through Hinduism, which is strong in Trinidad. I also got into yoga,” she said. “I wanted to be more actively engaged in where it all came from and what it all meant.”
So after the strikes ended in 2023, she decided to take her pomsky, Katana, and move. “It’s been a dream, absolutely phenomenal,” she said.
Where to watch
“Ironheart,” Disney+, first three episodes debuted Tuesday, second three July 1
Credit: RODNEY HO/AP/NETFLIX
