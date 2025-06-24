Georgia Entertainment Scene
Georgia Entertainment Scene

Dominique Thorne calls release of metro Atlanta-shot ‘Ironheart’ ‘divine timing’

Debut of Disney+ series, which began production at Trilith Studios in 2022, was delayed by strikes and Marvel fan ‘fatigue.’
The Disney+ series "Ironheart" debuted on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and stars Dominique Thorne in the title role. The series was shot largely at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. (Courtesy of Disney+)

Credit: DISNEY+

Credit: DISNEY+

The Disney+ series "Ironheart" debuted on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and stars Dominique Thorne in the title role. The series was shot largely at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. (Courtesy of Disney+)
By
16 minutes ago

When Dominique Thorne came to Trilith Studios in Fayetteville in June 2022 to begin shooting Disney+’s new series “Ironheart,” the world of film and TV was far different.

Georgia was a hot spot for big-budget movies and Marvel was pumping out TV shows and films with abandon. But the actors and writers strike in 2023 slowed production, film tax credit incentives in Europe became more enticing and Marvel severely cut back on its production after several films and TV shows underperformed.

ExploreAvengers disassemble: Marvel ends Georgia filming streak with ‘Thunderbolts’

And Marvel took its time getting “Ironheart” to Disney+, finally introducing the limited series Tuesday with three episodes followed by three more July 1. It’s arriving at a time when the Marvel Cinematic Universe grapples with viewer fatigue.

Thorne, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution while in Atlanta promoting the series earlier this month, said even with the delay, she is undeterred by the company’s issues and remains “in awe” just to be part of the MCU.

“Nothing is ever guaranteed,” said Thorne, whose credits include “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.” “Things change. I don’t think anyone was expecting to walk into the strike we did. There were a number of things that led us to where we are now, but I do believe in divine timing.”

Dominique Thorne (left), star of Disney+'s "Ironheart," speaks to Rodney Ho of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the Ritz Carlton in downtown Atlanta on June 10, 2025. (Courtesy of Disney+)

Credit: DISNEY+

icon to expand image

Credit: DISNEY+

ExploreWant to shoot a short film? Tyler Perry Studios launches program to help

Thorne’s lead character, Riri Williams, is a tech genius with MIT credentials who has a knack for building complex superhero outfits like her hero, Tony Stark/Iron Man.

“She reminds me of folks I knew back home in Brooklyn,” Thorne said. “She starts out as a young, Black, teenage girl trying to get through college and get good grades and makes sure her mom isn’t mad at her. It’s very relatable.”

Riri first appeared in the 2020 film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” where her Ironheart suit and internal smarts enabled her to help save Wakanda from enemy forces before she returned to her life in Chicago. (“Ironheart” was shot both in Atlanta and Chicago.)

“She came to this very quick realization her actions matter, how she chooses to use that big, beautiful brain of hers matters,” Thorne said. “It doesn’t just affect her but potentially the entire world.”

Actress Dominique Thorne, 27, stars in the new Disney+ series "Ironheart." (Courtesy of Disney+)

Credit: DISNEY+

icon to expand image

Credit: DISNEY+

ExploreFund will help Georgia writers get their projects on the big and small screens

At the start of the series, Riri “is doing a lot of reflection and answering a lot of internal questions,” she added.

Riri befriends Parker Robbins, played by fellow New Yorker Anthony Ramos of “Hamilton” fame. Nicknamed “The Hood,” Parker is a working-class man trying to support his family but gets drawn into the dark arts and black magic.

“The Hood is an exciting adversary for Riri,” Thorne said. “He holds up an interesting mirror to her and starts to add to the questions she’s asking for herself. He makes her a little uneasy.”

Thorne said she was a true New York theater kid who became inspired to get into movies in high school by watching the 2013 drama “Fruitvale Station,” the breakthrough film starring Michael B. Jordan.

“That was the first time that sunk in that film has the power to affect people as deeply as theater does,” she said.

Thorne hopes viewers of “Ironheart” just “enjoy the ride and leave a little bit encouraged. I hope they lean into the joy of it all. It’s a creative mix of wonderful people telling a new story.”

In the meantime, Thorne, whose parents are from Trinidad, is living life an ocean away from Hollywood in Thailand.

“I was interested in Buddhism through Hinduism, which is strong in Trinidad. I also got into yoga,” she said. “I wanted to be more actively engaged in where it all came from and what it all meant.”

So after the strikes ended in 2023, she decided to take her pomsky, Katana, and move. “It’s been a dream, absolutely phenomenal,” she said.

Where to watch

“Ironheart,” Disney+, first three episodes debuted Tuesday, second three July 1

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

This month in Georgia, Jaleel White (from left) is hosting the game show "Flip Side," Kumail Nanjiani appears in both "Breadwinner" and "Driver's Ed" and JoAnna Garcia Swisher stars in Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias." (Rodney Ho/AP/Netflix)

Credit: RODNEY HO/AP/NETFLIX

What’s filming in Georgia in June 2025?

As of this past weekend, the Georgia Film Office has 25 active film and TV productions on its list, which has been typical over the past 12 months.

Summer Movie Guide 2025: Here’s what’s coming to theaters and streaming from May to August

Sean Baker reflects on becoming a 'weird spokesperson' for theatergoing

The Latest

Author Lo Patrick has two author events coming up in the Atlanta area for her third novel, "Fast Boys and Pretty Girls." Courtesy of Lo Patrick

Credit: Lo Patrick

Adolescent girls take center stage in Atlanta author’s Southern mysteries

Lost in the Letters set to open storefront in Candler Park

‘Made in Doraville’: A documentary love letter to a city known for its GM plant

Featured

Apartment complex community members look at the stuffed animals, snacks and drinks that rest at the base of a basketball goal with balloons in memoriam of Ja’Nylen Greggs in Atlanta on Friday, June 20, 2025. The apartment complex community is mourning 12-year-old Greggs after he was killed in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

He went out to play. A drive-by shooting made him Atlanta’s youngest homicide this year.

An Atlanta neighborhood mourns a 12-year-old boy who died from gunfire.

‘You hope for peace’: Georgians grapple with fallout after Iran strike

Georgians and visitors to Atlanta interviewed Sunday in Buckhead expressed concerns about why President Trump ordered strikes on Iran and what will happen next.

Senate Republicans set up potential clash with House on ‘big, beautiful bill’

How does the Senate version of the tax and spending bill differ from the one that barely passed the house?