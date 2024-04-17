BreakingNews
Supreme Court makes it easier to sue for job discrimination over forced transfers
Starbucks spices things up with four additions to its spring menu

It looks like the temperature isn’t the only thing warming us up this season

By
34 minutes ago

Starbucks’ new spring menu items aren’t just packed with sweetness — they also bring a little heat.

The four offerings feature the brand’s popular spicy chili powder blend mixed in certain signature lemonade refreshers and cold foam drinks. The additions join the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte and Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, which debuted last month.

According to the company website, here’s what Starbucks customers can expect:

  • Spicy Dragonfruit , which combines mango and dragonfruit shaken with ice, real dragonfruit pieces, zesty lemonade and the spicy chili powder.
  • Spicy Pineapple has pineapple and passionfruit shaken with ice, real pineapple pieces, zesty lemonade and spicy chili powder.
  • Spicy Strawberry includes strawberry and açaí shaken with ice, real strawberry pieces, zesty lemonade and spicy chili powder.
  • Spicy Cream Cold Foam is for those who want to customize their coffee by adding a little spice to any Starbucks beverage.
The spicy lemonade refreshers and cream cold foams are available for a limited time and while supplies last.

The drinks come just in time for Starbucks but-one-get-one deal, which happens every Thursday. U.S. coffee lovers can order at any location between noon and 6 p.m. and either select the BOGO option in the Starbucks app or ask their barista if ordering in person.

