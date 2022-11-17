Staff changes at Actor’s Express will enhance future programs and initiatives

Washington and Kalin are similarly hard at work in bringing new programs to fruition. According to Washington, one of her current initiatives is ensuring that each production at Actor’s Express has at least one performance with an American Sign Language interpreter for deaf and hard-of-hearing audience members. She and Ashley are currently pondering ideas for season titles while seeking out new play commissions. Already, they have their first playwright in residence: local playwright Quinn Xavier Hernandez, whose play “They/Them/Theirs” is a commission for Actor’s Express.

As for Kalin, he is working to adjust the audition submission process to find a balance between the in-person process that we all knew before the pandemic and the virtual process that the pandemic necessitated. He hopes to find a way to integrate many of the positives that virtual auditioning provided, while bringing back the intimacy and immediacy of in-person callbacks.

When asked if there was a possibility for the budding education program to intersect with casting or programming, Kalin, Oliver and Washington all confirmed it is indeed a possibility. With Oliver’s experience in casting and her working relationship with Kalin, it will be simple for her to help open doors for younger actors participating in her education programs. Actor’s Express already has a long history of championing up-and-coming talent; just ask any of the former apprentices who have gone on to become active and present throughout Atlanta’s theater landscape. With this new focus on education, Actor’s Express is primed to continue that important work with even younger artists.

At the forefront of all this positive change is Freddie Ashley, who has proven to be a collaborative and supportive presence for Kalin, Oliver and Washington. Oliver made a point of thanking Ashley for his leadership and guidance over the years, while Washington expressed her appreciation for his support as she continues to grow and thrive in her position.

While these staff changes do not represent a seismic shift in the internal architecture of Actor’s Express, they are indicative of the growth expected and anticipated for this theater in the coming years. Some things may be changing drastically while some things may be staying the same, but it is clear that Actor’s Express is exploring the possibilities for where they might go in the future and how those possibilities might best serve the theater community of Atlanta.

