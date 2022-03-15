Southwest Georgia Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo returns to Albany

Along with Home Depot as the expo’s title sponsor, Flint River Fresh will be a part of the event, presenting its introduction to container gardening lesson “Small Space, Big Abundant Harvest.”

“Many people live in environments with little or no space for an in-ground garden,” Flint River Fresh officials said. “But did you know that you just need one square foot of room to grow some of your favorite fruits and vegetables? We’ll teach you how to construct a container garden using five-gallon buckets and share which plants are the easiest to grow in small spaces.”

For more information, contact Heather Harrison at Heather.Harrison@albanyherald.com or Phil Cody at Phil.Cody@albanyherald.com. You can also visit the Expo’s Facebook page.

