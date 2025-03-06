Things to Do
Things to Do

This longtime metro Atlanta museum is in peril — here’s how you can help

Southeastern Railway Museum is on the 2025 Places in Peril list
Southeastern Railway Museum, located in Duluth, is one of 10 sites on 2025 Places in Peril, an annual list published by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. (Courtesy of Connor Franklin Leland)

Credit: Connor Franklin Leland

Credit: Connor Franklin Leland

Southeastern Railway Museum, located in Duluth, is one of 10 sites on 2025 Places in Peril, an annual list published by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. (Courtesy of Connor Franklin Leland)
By
1 hour ago

A metro Atlanta museum that has been open for more than 50 years has been named to a list of Georgia buildings under threat of destruction.

The Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth is one of 10 sites — and the only metro Atlanta attraction — on the 2025 Places in Peril list published by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The annual list is designed to raise awareness for places in the state threatened by “demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy,” per the trust’s website.

The 35-acre museum, established in 1970, has 90 items of rolling stock — including locomotives, freight cars and notable items like former President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s private railway car.

Many of the museum’s interior surfaces are in dire need of a new paint job. Outdoor elements are deteriorating because of weather.

Chuck Miller, who has served as the museum’s executive director since 2023, nominated the building for inclusion on the list. Buildings on the list typically come from nominations that the trust accepts on a rolling basis. The trust receives about 25-30 nominations each year, with a committee choosing the final list.

“I’m amazed,” Miller said about the museum being on the list. “We’re truly grateful.”

ExploreSoutheastern Railway Museum in Duluth launches campaign to expand
Items within Duluth's Southeastern Railway Museum are in dire need of repairs, including new paint jobs. The museum's outdoor elements are threatened by weather conditions. (Courtesy of Connor Franklin Leland)

Credit: Connor Franklin Leland

icon to expand image

Credit: Connor Franklin Leland

This year’s list was announced last week. Other sites include 148 Edgewood Ave. in Atlanta (a former Georgia Railway and Power Co. substation); Crossroads Rosenwald School in Dixie; Gaissert Homeplace in Williamson; Miami Valley Peach Packing Barn in Fort Valley; Historic Nicholsonboro Baptist Church in Savannah; Powell Opera House in Blakely; Historic Rock House in Thomson; and Buckhead Town Hall and Jail.

Ben Sutton, Georgia Trust’s director of preservation, said it’s not “super common” for attractions to make the list. But there have been success stories in the past. Sutton cited Pasaquan, an eclectic art gallery in Buena Vista. The space was on the list in 2006 but has since been restored, thanks to funds from the Kohler Foundation, an organization that works in preservation.

He said Southeastern Railway Museum operates within the bounds of the trust’s mission, understanding that history and tourism are greatly aligned.

“A place like the Railway Museum is a direct tangible connection to the history of our state as well as the history of transportation,” he said. “They provide an opportunity for younger generations to connect physically with parts of the past that they may not otherwise interact with. Most kids in Atlanta aren’t seeing a passenger rail car go by on a regular basis and don’t necessarily understand the significance of the railroad in American and Georgia history.”

ExploreSaving endangered historic Black structures in Georgia
The Southeastern Railway Museum features 35 acres of transportation history. (Courtesy of the Southeastern Railway Museum)

Credit: custom

icon to expand image

Credit: custom

Out of the museum’s 90 rolling stock, more than half require immediate attention, said Miller. He said each car will likely need up to $30,000 for repairs.

The museum receives roughly 20,000 visitors annually, including 5,000 students. It only has two full-time staff and 10 part-time employees. Miller said the museum has at least 120 volunteers, who receive certified training in skills like welding and painting.

“A lot of the materials were donated to us by railroads giving away obsolete equipment, so some of it came to us well worn,” he said. “It was fairly obvious when I got there that we had a challenge. This does not reflect poorly on the organization. We have great volunteers (who are) real believers in our mission and the educational work that we do. It’s just quantity (of items) and the Georgia weather.”

Established in 1970, the Southeastern Railway Museum spans 35 acres and has 90 items of historic railroad rolling stock, including locomotives, freight trains and railway cars. Notable items are former President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s private railway car and the 1911 Pullman Superb. (Courtesy of Connor Franklin Leland)

Credit: Connor Franklin Leland

icon to expand image

Credit: Connor Franklin Leland

Southeastern Railway Museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission ranges from $13-19.

Information on volunteering at the museum can be found here. Donations can be made on the museum’s website.

“We want what’s best for the museum and the community,” Miller said. “We believe that paint and repair will stabilize the collection for decades. It’s better to do it now than 10 years from now because it’ll cost more, and it’ll be more work.”

The Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth has established a new five-year “Fast Track to the Future” campaign to expand and enhance the museum. (Courtesy of the Southeastern Railway Museum)
icon to expand image
ExplorePlaces in Peril 2023 lists historic Georgia landmarks under threat of destruction

Related
Placeholder Image
Saving endangered historic Black structures in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: Georgia Trust

Places in Peril lists historic Georgia landmarks under threat of destruction

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Follow DeAsia Paige on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail

Credit: Erin Sintos

Let’s extend success of the Beltline throughout Atlanta

The Beltline has redefined the geography of Atlanta. Proximity to the corridor is now a determining factor in where many residents and businesses want to live and invest.

Landowners in railroad eminent domain case appeal to Georgia Supreme Court

Since the controversy began, it has pitted a politically connected railroad against longtime property owners, some whose families have ties to their land dating to slavery.

Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later

The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."

The Latest

Throwing colored powder is one of the highlights of Dunwoody’s Holi festival. (Courtesy of Boon Vong)

Credit: (Courtesy of Boon Vong)

15 things to do this weekend: Holi in Dunwoody, Chattahoochee Road Race and more

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

No boundaries in choreographer’s ‘Shiny Objects’ for Terminus Modern Ballet

Featured

(L-R) Lobbyist Edward Lindsey and Robin Fowler watch a video feed of the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

LIVE UPDATES

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

It’s Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators will vote on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.