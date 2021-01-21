Southeastern Railway Museum in Duluth launches campaign to expand

With these funds, the museum hopes to develop a classroom at the museum to host elementary, middle school, and high school classes to study transportation and improve and expand the museum’s exhibits including their collection of historic railway locomotives and cars. Funds will also be used to develop a new master site plan to better portray the impact of transportation on the nation and make the museum grounds more visitor-friendly while improving safety and security. Plans also include the recruitment of a full-time professional Executive Director to implement the Fast Track to the Future program.

The Southeastern Railway Museum, 3595 Buford Highway, is just one mile south of downtown Duluth. Information: Steve Dorough at 678-906-4081 or at sdorough@fcdusda.com.