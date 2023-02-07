Souls Grown Deep launches print program; GPB to premiere Steffen Thomas film

Atlanta Printmakers Studio has opened its new facility in Hapeville. The 3,000-square-foot studio, once a 1950s Amoco gas station, offers classes and workshops, a printmaking museum, gallery, store and outdoor gathering space. The new facility is more than double the studio’s original location in the Metropolitan Warehouse complex in downtown Atlanta.

::

The documentary “Steffen Thomas: Rock & Chisel” will premiere on Georgia Public Broadcasting on Monday, Feb. 13, at 10 p.m. The one-hour film chronicles the life of Thomas, an artist best known in Atlanta for his sculpture “The Trilon,” located on the corner of Peachtree and 15th streets. The sculpture is owned by the city of Atlanta.

In the film, Kevin Sipp, curator, artist and project supervisor at the city of Atlanta’s Gallery 72, describes “The Trilon” as “a phenomenal piece. A gateway sculpture to the city of Atlanta that is recognized around the world.”

Thomas was born in Bavaria. In the 1930s, he settled in Atlanta, where he became in demand as a portrait and monument sculptor. His subjects included scientist George Washington Carver and professor and humanitarian Moina Michael.

The documentary was produced by Milk Crate Films. The Steffen Thomas Museum of Art, located near Madison, shared hundreds of archival images with the production company for the film. “Whether people recognize it or not, Steffen Thomas is foundational to the Atlanta art community that exists today,” states the film’s director, Jesse Freeman, in a press release. David Kirkland Garner wrote the original score.

