Soloists help Stutzmann, ASO Chorus achieve a profound Verdi’s ‘Requiem’

Stutzmann set a slow, intentional pace to open the work, allowing the music to carefully progress. This slow tempo at times felt stagnant; a bit of forward momentum would have been welcome. But this deliberate tempo brilliantly set up what was to come: It made the sudden quickening of the pace during the second movement, “Dies Irae,” almost alarming, the controlled increase to fire-and-brimstone dynamics awe-inspiring. It will be hard to forget that first full-throated chord by the ASO Chorus, the symphony swirling beneath them. Voices edged with vengeance, the chorus spit out a warning of the coming day of wrath.

All the praise in the world has been heaped upon the ASO Chorus, and rightly so. Their appearances are almost always packed-house occasions, and the organization certainly knows how to support one of its best assets with world-class guest artists. The ensemble sounded wonderful on Thursday, responding quickly to Stutzmann’s every change in dynamic and tempo, mirroring their phrasing to the path her hands carved through the air. While recent performances have met a mixed reception, Stutzmann and the chorus now seem to be operating on one wavelength.

The quartet of guest artists shined throughout, but none more brightly than Rangwansasha. In the “Libera Me,” the last section of the requiem, she began with an a cappella incantation, her voice taking on a dark, full shading. She ascended, moments later, to a porcelain high note, only to immediately drop down to the depths of her register. This vocal flexibility, a tone lively and thrilling throughout her entire range, stood out among a group of vocalists that elevated the evening from memorable to exquisite.

When singing as a group, the four voices blended as if the vocalists had been singing together their entire lives — even more remarkable when you consider two of the four were not the originally programmed singers. (In fact, one of them, Chang arrived for the first ASO rehearsal earlier this week straight from the airport.) When Gubanova joined Rangwanaha for a duet, time stopped. Both Rangwanasha and Kazakov are still at the early stages of their singing careers. Hopefully, Stutzmann will welcome them back soon.

CONCERT REVIEW

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. $39-$131. Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-5000, atlantasymphony.org.

