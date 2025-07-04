Czech international film festival opens with honors for actors Peter Sarsgaard and Vicky Krieps

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Karlovy Vary International Film Festival was kicking off its 59th edition on Friday with honors for American actor Peter Sarsgaard and actress Vicky Krieps from Luxembourg.

Sarsgaard and Krieps are both slated to receive the Festival President’s Award at the opening ceremony.

The festival will screen "Shattered Glass," a 2003 movie directed by Billy Ray, for which Sarsgaard was nominated for a Golden Globe. To honor Krieps, who received a European Film Award for best actress for her role of the rebellious Empress Sisi in "Corsage" (2022), the movie "Love Me Tender" (2025) will be shown at the festival.