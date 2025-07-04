Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Czech international film festival opens with honors for actors Peter Sarsgaard and Vicky Krieps

The Czech Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is opening its 59th edition, with American actor Peter Sarsgaard and Luxembourg actress Vicky Krieps set to receive a main award during Friday’s opening ceremony
FILE - Actor Peter Sarsgaard poses backstage before discussing the film "Memory," at The 92nd Street Y, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

FILE - Actor Peter Sarsgaard poses backstage before discussing the film "Memory," at The 92nd Street Y, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
17 minutes ago

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Karlovy Vary International Film Festival was kicking off its 59th edition on Friday with honors for American actor Peter Sarsgaard and actress Vicky Krieps from Luxembourg.

Sarsgaard and Krieps are both slated to receive the Festival President’s Award at the opening ceremony.

The festival will screen "Shattered Glass," a 2003 movie directed by Billy Ray, for which Sarsgaard was nominated for a Golden Globe. To honor Krieps, who received a European Film Award for best actress for her role of the rebellious Empress Sisi in "Corsage" (2022), the movie "Love Me Tender" (2025) will be shown at the festival.

American actress Dakota Johnson, who will receive the same award on Sunday, was set to present her two latest movies, "Splitsville" and "Materialists."

The festival will close on July 12 with an honor for Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård recognising his outstanding contribution to world cinema. He will present his new movie, "Sentimental Value" directed by by Joachim Trier, that won the Grand Prix at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

In an anticipated event, Hollywood actor Michael Douglas arrives at the festival present a newly restored print of the 1975 Oscar-winning movie " One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," which was directed by the late Czech director Miloš Forman and which was produced by Douglas and Saul Zaentz.

The grand jury will consider 12 movies for the top prize, the Crystal Globe.

FILE - Vicky Krieps poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Love Me Tender' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko/Invision/AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Marion Cotillard appears at the premiere of the film 'Firebrand' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2023., left, and Guillaume Canet appears at the awards ceremony of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France on May 28, 2022. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet, French cinema power couple, call it quits

What to Stream: Ryan Coogler’s 'Sinners,' a Kesha album, 'SharkFest' and John Cena with Idris Elba

2025’s best movies (so far) include 'Sinners,' 'Sorry Baby' and 'One of Them Days'

The Latest

FILE - A chemical lab is on display during a briefing by Russian Foreign and Defense Ministries in Kubinka Patriot park outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, June 22, 2018. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

Dutch intelligence services say Russia has stepped up use of banned chemical weapons in Ukraine

9m ago

Excitement mounts as the Oasis reunion tour prepares to kick off in Cardiff

12m ago

Family of Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother gather at chapel for wake after fatal crash

22m ago

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?