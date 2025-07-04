Nation & World News
A classical drive: Road rumble strips play Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony in UAE emirate of Fujairah

A highway in Fujairah, UAE, now plays Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony as cars drive over special rumble strips
Vehicles drive over rumble strips that play Ludwig van Beethoven's Ninth Symphony on a highway in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Bassam Hatoum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By GABE LEVIN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The humble road rumble strip, used around the world to alert drifting drivers to potential hazards or lane departures, can play Beethoven on a mountain highway in the far reaches of the United Arab Emirates.

For nearly a kilometer (a half mile) along the E84 highway — also known as the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road — motorists in the right-hand lane coming into the city of Fujairah can play Ludwig van Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony where the rubber meets the road.

“The 'Street of Music,' of course, is an art project that exists in some countries ... but we wanted this project to be in our country,” said Ali Obaid Al Hefaiti, the director of Fujairah Fine Arts Academy, which recently wrapped up the project in collaboration with local authorities.

“I think that the project is focused on spreading the art culture. The combination of music in our lives and our normal lives," he added.

For drivers coming into Fujairah, the rumble strip initially looks like a larger, rectangular version of the dash lines separating the three-lane highway. That's until you hit the first block, and the grooves of the road combine with the speed of the vehicle to make music.

Driving over each block sounds out the best-known parts of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony — the final movements known commonly as the tune “Ode to Joy," or in its more modern form, the official anthem of the European Union. Al Hefaiti recommended motorists hit the blocks at around 100 kph (60 mph) to get the tune just right.

The road has become a social media sensation, bringing visitors to one of the lesser-known emirates in the UAE along its eastern coast with the Gulf of Oman.

Drivers have been spotted slowing down to experience the musical road as they come into the city. Passers-by can get the same effect from standing on the side of the road, though motorists often come in quickly.

The concept isn't new — there have been so-called “singing shoulders” deployed in other countries including across the Persian Gulf in Iran. But Al Hefaiti believes this is the first one in the Arab world. Beyond it going viral, Al Hefaiti thinks it will bring classical music into everyday life and “raise awareness about the importance of art culture.”

As for why an Emirati fine arts school picked a European composer born in the 18th century to represent Fujairah, Al Hefaiti said that he always encourages his students to explore different cultures.

People mourn over the flag-draped coffins of Iranian nuclear scientists who were killed in Israeli strikes, during a funeral ceremony in Tehran. Iran, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

An Oasis fan holds up a banner ahead of the first show in their long-awaited reunion tour which kicks off at the Principality Stadium, in Cardiff, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

