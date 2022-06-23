BreakingNews
Supreme Court expands gun rights, striking New York limits
ajc logo
X

Solo True Colors show spotlights activist Hamer

Robin McGee plays civil rights activist and gospel singer Fannie Lou Hamer in the one-woman show “Fannie,” a True Colors Theatre presentation continuing through July 10 at the Southwest Arts Center. Courtesy of Greg Mooney

Combined ShapeCaption
Robin McGee plays civil rights activist and gospel singer Fannie Lou Hamer in the one-woman show “Fannie,” a True Colors Theatre presentation continuing through July 10 at the Southwest Arts Center. Courtesy of Greg Mooney

Things to Do
By Bert Osborne, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

Fannie Lou Hamer’s formal education only extended through sixth grade, she often noted, but she made up for that with an abundance of “good sense.” She spent most of her life in rural Mississippi, picking cotton on white plantations as the youngest of 20 children in a Black sharecropping family. As a late-blooming “freedom worker” in the civil rights and voting rights movements, from the early 1960s until her death in 1977 (at age 59), she also got into a lot of what her fellow activist John Lewis would later describe as “good trouble.”

Just as Hamer might appear a comparatively unlikely or uncultivated social and political trailblazer next to such polished and eloquent compatriots as Lewis or Andrew Young, so does her story seem to be relatively serious fodder for the sort of structured jukebox musical that “Fannie” fundamentally is. Written by Cheryl L. West (“Jar the Floor”), and interspersed with 10 or so gospel spirituals, the one-woman True Colors Theatre production is surprisingly slight in a number of ways.

Combined ShapeCaption
True Colors’ presentation of “Fannie” features Robin McGee as activist and singer Fannie Lou Hamer. Courtesy of Greg Mooney

Credit: Greg Mooney

True Colors’ presentation of “Fannie” features Robin McGee as activist and singer Fannie Lou Hamer. Courtesy of Greg Mooney

Credit: Greg Mooney

Combined ShapeCaption
True Colors’ presentation of “Fannie” features Robin McGee as activist and singer Fannie Lou Hamer. Courtesy of Greg Mooney

Credit: Greg Mooney

Credit: Greg Mooney

Directed by Joy Vandervort-Cobb, and featuring a commanding performance by Robin McGee in the title role, the show is subtitled “The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer,” but it’s fairly skimpy on both counts. It opens from the pulpit of a Mississippi church, where Fannie begins to recount some of the highlights of her life, gradually stepping downstage to directly engage with the True Colors audience.

To one side of Moriah and Isabel Curley-Clay’s set is a sitting room of the house where she lived with her husband and their two adopted daughters. To the other side, music director Morgan E. Stevenson (on keyboards) leads a band that also includes Spencer Bean (guitar/bass) and Che Marshall (drums). The surrounding walls provide the backdrop for Bradley Bergeron’s typically fine projection design.

“Fannie” roughly runs a quick, brief 75 minutes, which doesn’t always allow for ample time to delve very deeply into some of the significant events that are, as a result, only fleetingly referenced in the script. Similarly, while they are well-delivered, most of the musical numbers feel like mere snippets of actual songs, essentially functioning as segues between this historical anecdote and that one. Among the more noteworthy gospel tune excerpts in the show: “This Little Light of Mine,” “We Shall Not Be Moved” and “Keep Your Eyes on the Prize.”

At times, Fannie —or West’s theatrical representation of her, that is — is prone to simply dropping famous names here and there (e.g., President Lyndon Johnson, assassinated NAACP field secretary Medgar Evers, or James Cheney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, the abducted and murdered “Freedom Summer” student activists). Much more revealing are the character’s first-hand experiences — refusing to give up the fight in exercising her right to vote in Mississippi, or retelling how she was jailed and brutally beaten during a South Carolina bus tour.

Her private role as a wife and mother remains vague at best. In one of her most personal moments, Fannie reflects on the tragic death of a daughter. The segment is poignantly played by McGee, but the script doesn’t set it up sufficiently. By basically making do with a passing mention of the young girl ahead of time, the scene somehow rings hollow, lacking the emotional pay-off it deserves, as if it were merely one more anecdote about a woman whose life was much more than just so many tidbits.

THEATER REVIEW

“Fannie”

Through July 10. 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays; 11 a.m. Thursdays (June 30 and July 7). $15-$45. Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta. 470-639-8241, www.truecolorstheatre.org.

Bottom line: Simply conceived, moderately effective.

About the Author

Bert Osborne
Editors' Picks
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?18h ago
Opinion: Republicans did the nation a favor with Jan. 6 panel boycott
4h ago
Atlanta City Council revisits controversial plan for closure of detention center
2h ago
Updates on Braves prospects in Gwinnett
11h ago
Updates on Braves prospects in Gwinnett
11h ago
Former Georgia Gwinnett students agree to $800,000 lawsuit settlement
5h ago
The Latest
Briefs: SCAD donates art to Meals on Wheels Atlanta; Jazz on the Lawn returns
35m ago
Podcast: From 2019, a look at Atlanta’s barbecue scene
5h ago
Viva Las Duluth, a family campout and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
19h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top