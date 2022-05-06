So long, “Ozark”; audience-dividing finale aside, it’s been good to host you

Filmed largely around Canton and Woodstock, with Lake Allatoona and Lake Lanier standing in for the Lake of the Ozarks, the series also shot a major encounter between some of its characters at North DeKalb Mall. The fourth season showcases recognizable downtown and Midtown Atlanta sites.

The series also provided roles to several Atlanta performers. Bethany Anne Lind (Grace Young), Madison Thompson (Erin Pierce) and Sharon Blackwood (Eugenia Dermody), among others, appeared throughout the run, and David de Vries and Deadra Moore can be seen in the second half of the final season. Most prominent of them all, though, was Tess Malis Kincaid, who appeared most frequently in season four as Special Agent in Charge Hannah Clay. Her character also became a meme when her photo with Clay’s memorable line, “Do better than you’ve been doing” became a GIF.

“Ozark” went to some dark places — and stayed there. It reached its creative peak in its third season. The drama was known for moments of shocking violence, especially its blood-soaked finales, where many characters met their end. Yet it also had moments where the devastation was emotional. As Wendy was becoming more of a willing accomplice to Marty, her bipolar brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) entered the picture, living with the Byrdes for a while, and got a little too involved. That led to a heartbreaking ending and a defining moment for Wendy. That season secured Emmys for Garner as Best Supporting Actress in a Drama and for Bateman as a director. For my money, Linney and the show itself were just as worthy.

The first half of the fourth season, which premiered in January, was almost on a par with Breaking Bad, a show to which it has been compared in its intensity, and logged 4 billion viewing minutes alone for the week beginning January 24.

That’s what makes the last seven episodes so disappointing. One cliffhanger is resolved way too quickly; another cliffhanger turns out not to be not much of one at all; and “Ozark” comes to a standstill when Marty heads to Mexico to assure the Navarro cartel family, headed up by imprisoned Omar (Felix Solis), that he is still capable of running the family business.

Some moments do retain the white-knuckle tension for which the series has become known, and one new character makes a splash. Omar’s sister Camila, wonderfully played by Veronica Falcón, is reminiscent of Wendy in her devotion to her family and her ruthlessness.

Ruth’s drive to abandon her past and lead a clean life also is richly developed, but if there is a series MVP, it’s Linney. No other character has gone through the kind of transition Wendy Byrde has. She was never a true villain but was oftentimes the scariest character around. Forget the Navarros, Wendy could shred a character in her own inimitable manner. For most of the last season, after Ben’s death, she could be almost unendurable and cold, but a run-in with her father and a bout with her own mental illness humanizes her some.

Yet the “Sopranos”-like ambiguous final scene is likely to divide viewers, and I must say, I hated it with a passion. As in, I-almost-hurled-a-remote-control-at-the-television hated. It was both commendable and true to the series that it didn’t attempt a tidy ending. That it dripped with pure cynicism was harder to digest. For what it’s worth, though, others have applauded it and pointed out that the ending does feel very today, where power, greed and bad behavior win out. As in life, people who deserve happy endings don’t always get them, and others who deserve far more severe consequences for their actions hopscotch through life.

Had the second half of the season had the same ferociousness of the first, it might have been a favorite for this year’s Emmy Award for Drama Series. HBO’s “Succession” remains the current favorite, even if its viewers considered it an off-season, but the category has no shoo-in winner.

Maybe, as Ruth stated so memorably, I don’t know s*** about f***, but for a series that got so much right over the years, I think “Ozark’s” final half-season makes a few too many narrative mistakes. Yet all in all, it didn’t dampen my enthusiasm for the show as a whole. It did Atlanta and the state proud.

