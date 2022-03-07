Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Three Netflix shows (‘Ozark,’ ‘Raising Dion,’ ‘Sweet Magnolias’) shot in metro Atlanta are in top 5 of Nielsen’s top streaming

Jason Bateman ("Ozark"), Ja'Siah Young ("Raising Dion") and Heather Headley ("Sweet Magnolias") are all part of successful Netflix shows shot in metro Atlanta. NETFLIX

Credit: NETFLIX

caption arrowCaption
Jason Bateman ("Ozark"), Ja'Siah Young ("Raising Dion") and Heather Headley ("Sweet Magnolias") are all part of successful Netflix shows shot in metro Atlanta. NETFLIX

Credit: NETFLIX

Credit: NETFLIX

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
This covers the week of January 31.

Three major, and very different, Netflix shows shot in metro Atlanta landed in the Nielsen top 10 most streaming shows: “Ozark” at No. 1 for a third week, “Sweet Magnolias” came in No. 3 and “Raising Dion” was at No. 4.

The service measured viewing during the week of Jan. 31.

New action thriller “Reacher” on Amazon Prime, which landed at No. 2, is set in Georgia but shot in Vancouver. It finished with 1.8 billion minutes viewed across eight Season 1 episodes.

The Jason Bateman/Laura Linney crime drama “Ozark,” whose final episodes ever will drop April 29, totaled 2.4 billion total minutes across four seasons and 37 episodes. The relationship drama “Sweet Magnolias” was seen for 1.3 billion minutes over two seasons and 20 episodes and superhero drama “Raising Dion” drew 1.1 billion minutes across two seasons and 17 episodes.

“Cobra Kai,” another Netflix series shot in metro Atlanta, fell out of the top 10 after a month.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
TV best bets with Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Renée Zellweger, Zoë Kravitz...
10h ago
Say goodbye to NBC’s ‘Ordinary Joe’ after a single season
Tamron Hall tackles true crime in new Court TV series ‘Someone They Knew’
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top