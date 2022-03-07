Three Netflix shows (‘Ozark,’ ‘Raising Dion,’ ‘Sweet Magnolias’) shot in metro Atlanta are in top 5 of Nielsen’s top streaming

Three major, and very different, Netflix shows shot in metro Atlanta landed in the Nielsen top 10 most streaming shows: “Ozark” at No. 1 for a third week, “Sweet Magnolias” came in No. 3 and “Raising Dion” was at No. 4.
The service measured viewing during the week of Jan. 31.
New action thriller “Reacher” on Amazon Prime, which landed at No. 2, is set in Georgia but shot in Vancouver. It finished with 1.8 billion minutes viewed across eight Season 1 episodes.
The Jason Bateman/Laura Linney crime drama “Ozark,” whose final episodes ever will drop April 29, totaled 2.4 billion total minutes across four seasons and 37 episodes. The relationship drama “Sweet Magnolias” was seen for 1.3 billion minutes over two seasons and 20 episodes and superhero drama “Raising Dion” drew 1.1 billion minutes across two seasons and 17 episodes.
“Cobra Kai,” another Netflix series shot in metro Atlanta, fell out of the top 10 after a month.
