Three Netflix shows (‘Ozark,’ ‘Raising Dion,’ ‘Sweet Magnolias’) shot in metro Atlanta are in top 5 of Nielsen’s top streaming

The Jason Bateman/Laura Linney crime drama “Ozark,” whose final episodes ever will drop April 29, totaled 2.4 billion total minutes across four seasons and 37 episodes. The relationship drama “Sweet Magnolias” was seen for 1.3 billion minutes over two seasons and 20 episodes and superhero drama “Raising Dion” drew 1.1 billion minutes across two seasons and 17 episodes.

“Cobra Kai,” another Netflix series shot in metro Atlanta, fell out of the top 10 after a month.