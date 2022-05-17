Sizzling sounds of summer

With pollen season finally out of the way and temperatures poised to surge, venues across the city are gearing up for a searing summer of world class entertainment.
Venues, parks, amphitheaters, clubs and every other imaginable performance space — including Truist Park and Mercedes-Benz Stadium — are offering an incredible menu of entertainment. Diversity is key with a schedule that includes classic artists as well as must-see new performers, sure to please even the pickiest palate.
As usual, Piedmont Park bookends the season by hosting the Atlanta Jazz Festival (May 28-30) and the 2022 edition of Music Midtown (Sept. 17-18). In between, ATL will sizzle with pop-culture royalty — featuring a Beatle, a Beach Boy and Lady Gaga.
June
The season shifts into gear as the Indigo Girls play Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park (June 9). Joined by Rickie Lee Jones, the event promises to be a rousing evening of superb singer-songwriter folk-rock.
Ann Wilson of Heart is set to rock The Frederick Brown, Jr. Amphitheater (June 11), the pastoral pavilion in Peachtree City.
Credit: Criss Cain
Motley Crue, with guests Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett, will shake the foundation of Truist Park (June 16), kicking off a series of heavy hitters at the ballpark. The roster includes the Zac Brown Band (June 17), Bad Bunny (Aug. 9) and the Red Hot Chili Peppers (Aug. 10). Lady Gaga brings her own special heat to close the season (Aug. 26).
Legendary Hall Of Famers will celebrate summer in style when Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band finally play their COVID-19-delayed gig at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (June 22). Chicago and Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys are headed back to town for a double-headliner night at Ameris Bank Amphitheater (June 29).
Across town, Kelly Hoppenjans, one of America’s finest indie singer-songwriters, plays an intimate set at Smith’s Olde Bar (June 26).
July
For some post-4th fireworks, New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa and Rick Astley will roll their throw-back hits at State Farm Arena (July 7).
For roots, blues and Americana fans, the Tedeschi Trucks Band’s rescheduled “Wheels of Soul” tour features special guests Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon at the Fabulous Fox Theater (July 16).
Stand-up comedy connoisseurs have made Chris Rock’s “Ego Death” tour one of the hottest tickets of the year. The Fox hosts the comedian-actor for a three-night-stand (July 29, 30, 31).
Credit: Amy Harris
Charlotte, North Carolina-born country superstar Luke Combs headlines his biggest Atlanta show yet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (July 30). The multi-use venue will also welcome Coldplay and H.E.R. (June 11) and The Weeknd with Doja Cat (Aug. 11).
August
Controversial country musician Morgan Wallen kicks off a steamy August with his Dangerous Tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood with two nights of ribald rebelliousness (Aug. 4-5). Chris Brown and Lil Baby (Aug. 10), Wiz Khalifa (Aug. 12) and Imagine Dragons (Aug. 30) also play the busy shed.
Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Georgia music history is well represented this month, as well. The Fox is ground-zero for a psychedelic homecoming jam-fest from Widespread Panic (Aug. 12-13). Old-school Atlantans will surely remember the popular Georgia Jam concerts. The Jam returns to its new location at the Gas South Arena (Aug. 27) in Duluth with a crazy patchwork quilt of 11 legacy artists including Pat Travers, a vet of the original festival, and local favorites Atlanta Rhythm Section, Mother’s Finest, Love Tractor and more.
Symphony Hall offers an engaging blend of heritage artists this month with three shows sure to excite baby boomers. The Woodruff Center site presents Atlanta audience favorites America (Aug. 13), Lyle Lovett with Chris Isaak (Aug. 18) and the current edition of Three Dog Night (Aug. 27). In the same vein, the Stockbridge Amphitheater welcomes Rick Springfield (Aug. 6). Fayetteville’s Brightmoor Healthcare Amphitheater also tugs at the heartstrings of oldies enthusiasts with a program that features Air Supply with special guest Al Stewart (Aug. 26).
For entertainment with a bit more of an edge, The Tabernacle presents Rise Against (Aug. 4), Three Days Grace (Aug. 5) and Anthrax and Black Label Society (Aug. 11).
Joy Division and New Order veteran Peter Hook retains his title as elder British post-punk architect with his latest project, Peter Hook and the Light. The ensemble returns to play selections from his historic catalog at The Eastern (Aug. 16).
Credit: Mark J. Terrill/AP
Soul music lovers will surely enjoy the bill at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheater, as Musiq Soulchild and Chrisette Michele share the stage (Aug. 20). For something completely different, the classic progressive rock of Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters returns to town for a multi-media performance that is sure to be a trippy, sensory overload-style experience. Psychedelic lights, pyrotechnics and inflatables, oh my! Retro pop is the rule at The Fred, for a An Evening with Pop 2020. Performers include O-Town, Mark McGrath, David Cook, LFO and Ryan Cabrera (Aug. 20).
Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
September
As summer winds down, the live fare remains red-hot.
Willie Nelson continues to anchor the annual Outlaw Music Festival tour with a motherlode of country and Americana acts on board for a freewheeling revue featuring new and traditional roots music. In addition to Nelson and Family, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, Charlie Crockett and Georgia-born duo Larkin Poe are all scheduled to appear at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Sept. 9).
The annual Music Midtown is a rite of passage for any devotee of live events. The 2022 line-up, just announced this week, includes Jack White, Future, My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy among two full days of established and emerging acts in Piedmont Park (Sept. 17-18).
Credit: Greg Allen
Former part-time Atlantan Elton John needs no introduction. His latest international excursion, billed as his final tour, stars the flamboyant superstar in “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” with his trusty touring band along for the ride at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Sept. 22).
Of course, these are only a small sample of the many live offerings of the season. To stay updated with the latest concert information, be sure to check the AJC every day.
