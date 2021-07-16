ajc logo
X

Show your skills at Space Jam All Stars Showdowns

Caption
Ryan Coogler Teaming Up With LeBron James for 'Space Jam' Movie Sequel.Ryan Coogler Teaming Up With LeBron James for 'Space Jam' Movie Sequel.Ryan Coogler is set to produce the sequel to the movie 'Space Jam,' starring NBA superstar LeBron James.Coogler's involvement is considered to be a steal, as he is among the entertainment industry’s most sought-after artists.Coogler's involvement is considered to be a steal, as he is among the entertainment industry’s most sought-after artists.Production on the Warner Bros. film is slated for 2019, during the NBA offseason.I loved his vision for Black Panther. So for Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing, Lebron James, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.Terence Nance, creator of HBO series 'Random Acts of Flyness,' will direct the film.'Space Jam 2' will be James’ first starring role after receiving acclaim for his performance in the 2015 comedy film 'Trainwreck.'.'Space Jam 2' will be James’ first starring role after receiving acclaim for his performance in the 2015 comedy film 'Trainwreck.'

Access Atlanta
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Walmart stores throughout Atlanta will hold events

Do you have what it takes to help the Tunes and beat the Goons? You can prove it at at Walmart locations throughout metro Atlanta.

To celebrate the release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” — in theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting today — several stores will have a Looney Tunes inspired half-court where you can try out trick shots from the movie.

ExploreGwinnett Beer Week: 7 days of exploring local breweries

The Space Jam All Stars Showdown is rolling in to five Georgia locations this month. From 11 a.m.-5 p.m., you can race the clock to complete all four trick shots at these Walmart Supercenters:

  • Woodstock Supercenter, 6435 Bells Ferry Road, July 22
  • Hiram Supercenter, 4166 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway, July 23
  • Lawrenceville Supercenter, 630 Collins Hill Road, July 24
  • Stockbridge Supercenter, 1400 Hudson Bridge Road, July 22

There is also a showdown scheduled July 29 at the St. Marys store at 6586 Georgia Highway 40 E.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” stars LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Looney Tunes characters. Ryan Coogler of “Black Panther” fame is the director.

Each event is free. Find out more about the showdowns at walmartspacejamshowdown.com.

ExploreAtlanta’s T-Pain is throwing a barbecue, and you may be invited

In Other News
1
Action-packed painting awaits in newly expanded Splatter Studio
2
Christmas in July: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
3
Gwinnett Beer Week: 7 days of exploring local breweries
4
Podcast: A chat with Atlanta artist Charly Palmer
5
Walk among the dinosaurs as Cobb Galleria Centre goes prehistoric
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top