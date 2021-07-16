Show your skills at Space Jam All Stars Showdowns

To celebrate the release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” — in theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting today — several stores will have a Looney Tunes inspired half-court where you can try out trick shots from the movie.

The Space Jam All Stars Showdown is rolling in to five Georgia locations this month. From 11 a.m.-5 p.m., you can race the clock to complete all four trick shots at these Walmart Supercenters: