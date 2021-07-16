Show your skills at Space Jam All Stars Showdowns

Do you have what it takes to help the Tunes and beat the Goons? You can prove it at at Walmart locations throughout metro Atlanta.
To celebrate the release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” — in theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting today — several stores will have a Looney Tunes inspired half-court where you can try out trick shots from the movie.
The Space Jam All Stars Showdown is rolling in to five Georgia locations this month. From 11 a.m.-5 p.m., you can race the clock to complete all four trick shots at these Walmart Supercenters:
- Woodstock Supercenter, 6435 Bells Ferry Road, July 22
- Hiram Supercenter, 4166 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway, July 23
- Lawrenceville Supercenter, 630 Collins Hill Road, July 24
- Stockbridge Supercenter, 1400 Hudson Bridge Road, July 22
There is also a showdown scheduled July 29 at the St. Marys store at 6586 Georgia Highway 40 E.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” stars LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Looney Tunes characters. Ryan Coogler of “Black Panther” fame is the director.
Each event is free. Find out more about the showdowns at walmartspacejamshowdown.com.