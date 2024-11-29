Shop local this holiday: Here are gift suggestions to help with your list

Go nuts for a purpose: Nuts have been a gift symbolic of prosperity, good tidings and holiday cheer for centuries. This year, Meals on Wheels Atlanta wants you to give nuts that do good. In 2018, the nonprofit, which delivers meals to isolated, homebound adults ages 60 and over, started a social enterprise called Purposeful Gourmet Foods. Its regal, royal purple gift boxes are sold online; 100% of the profits benefit Meals on Wheels Atlanta. Choose from two gift sets: The purposeful deluxe gift box ($49), which provides seven days of meals for a Meals on Wheels Atlanta recipient, contains three varietals of Purposeful Pecans, including sugar and spice, sweet with heat and a blend with peaches and blueberries. The Purposeful signature gift box ($105), providing 15 days of meals for the nonprofit’s recipients, contains all three pecan types, plus sea salt dark chocolate, wildflower honey, three jams and a handcrafted solid olive wood serving bowl. If traveling this holiday season, you can also grab some Purposeful nuts on the go at six shops inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: Piedmont Park Travelmart in the Atrium, Southern National Market in Concourse T, CNBC News Atlanta in Concourse A, Heritage Booksellers and the Goods ATL in Concourse E and Sweet Auburn Market in Concourse F. purposefulgourmetfoods.org

Credit: Photo courtesy of Georgia Department of Natural Resources Credit: Photo courtesy of Georgia Department of Natural Resources

Pass to explore: Give the gift of the great outdoors with the Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites annual combo pass, which grants adventurers access to waterfalls, lakes and swamps; hiking and biking trails; historic sites and more. The pass is good for unlimited admission for one person at state parks, up to four persons at state historic sites and complimentary parking. $85. gastateparks.reserveamerica.com

Spa services: Know someone who could use a break? Give the gift of relaxation and self care to your favorite person (or yourself) from the Wellness Spot, an upscale day spa in historic College Park. Partake in therapeutic massages and services such as hot stone, prenatal, sports and Reiki; manicures and pedicures; facials; and fitness classes including yoga, Afrobeats low-impact workout and strength training. There’s also a package called Gentleman’s Corner that includes a “burly facial,” “sports stone massage” and CBD foot soak with foot massage. Prices vary. 3397 Main St., College Park. 404-996-6944, thewellnessspotatl.com

Credit: Photo by Deborah Whitlaw Llewellyn Credit: Photo by Deborah Whitlaw Llewellyn

Books for food lovers: Folks who want to know exactly how to make their grandma’s famed pecan pie, mom’s mac and cheese and dad’s braised ribs can write it all down — step by step — in a Cookcentric Cookbook Journal. Created by Atlanta chef Jennifer Hill Booker, this keepsake for favorite family recipes and food memories affords room to jot down 50 recipes, a kitchen measurement chart and 20-word French culinary glossary. Booker also co-authored the children’s book “Jelly Fries a Fish for Dinner,” about food and her childhood summers in the Mississippi Delta, a heartwarming stocking stuffer for young readers up to 7 years old. Recipe journal, $9.95; children’s book, $12.95. chefjenniferhillbooker.com

Hats for him (and her, too): He can represent Atlanta everywhere with an “ATL Dad Hat” with the ATL in show-your-pride-of-place big block letters. Created by the Collective and available at the Village Retail, this everyday cap can be worn with a variety of outfits thanks to an assortment of colors: black, charcoal, blue navy and even pink. Additionally, there’s a trucker version of the “ATL” hat that’s available in navy, camouflage and black and features an adjustable back buckle for a custom fit. While the hats were designed with him in mind, they can complement her outfit, too. Each hat is great for not-so-perfect hair days, actively trying to keep up with the kiddos or being incognito outside. $25. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-907-1918, thevillageretail.com

Handmade goods: Atlanta artists bring in new items or replenish goods often at the Beehive, so the list of what’s available varies, but the assortment of in-store and online products is vast. For instance, there are cool accessories such as card wallets, purses and handbags; wood goods like cuff links, bookmarks and bottle openers; bath and body paraphernalia including soaps, body scrubs and candles; plus stationary, housewares, jewelry and apparel. Items are available in small quantities, so it’s best to purchase when you fix on an appealing item. Prices vary. 1250 Caroline St. NE, Atlanta. 404-581-9261, thebeehiveatl.com

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Village Retail Credit: Photo courtesy of the Village Retail

Plaid the town: For the man who has just about everything, opt to keep him warm these wintry months with a quilted jacket with corduroy trims, brass buttons and angled front pockets from GOAT by James King. Available at the Village Retail, the machine washable jacket is ideal for his stylish crusades, and the design is a great fit for wearing to work or leisure activities. Available in green, red and brown plaid in small to XXL. On sale for $187.50. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-907-1918, thevillageretail.com

Gifts for the nest. At White Rabbit Cottage, an assortment of practical, functional and fun presents includes stylish host ware, budget-friendly and luxury decorative pieces, baskets and bins for organization, tabletop accessories and baby gifts. Items like throws, blankets and pillows can keep your gift recipient warm and cozy all winter long, too. Prices vary. 3760 Due West Road NW, Marietta. 770-919-1100, whiterabbitcottage.net

Support kids with a holiday film: Shot in and around Atlanta, “Festival of Trees” is a new family-friendly holiday comedy written and directed by an Atlanta-based couple, Drew Waters and Erin Bethea of Argentum Entertainment. While, on the surface, the film is a story about a woman determined to elevate tree decorating to a competitive art (shot with trees from the Georgia Festival of Trees), the tale becomes a poignant lesson in friendship, family and the true holiday spirit. Sales from the film benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “Festival of Trees” is available for purchase and rental beginning Dec. 3 on all platforms where movies are sold (Apple, Google, YouTube, Amazon). Tickets to three screenings, which will be attended by the cast Dec. 12-14, will also benefit Children’s Healthcare and can be purchased at studiomoviegrill.com/ticketing/start/festival-of-trees.

Get out. Give your favorite cyclist a bike from Clutch Bike Shop, which offers styles including cruiser, comfort, BMX, mountain and more for riders from kids and beginners to commuters and racers. Plan to pick up essential accessories such as helmets, bike pumps, lights, cleaning kits, baskets and bells as well as gear like backpacks, jerseys and gloves. Gift cards are also available, which can be a good option so gift receipts can shop for a custom-fitted bike. Prices vary. 1384 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. 404-594-4205, clutchbicycleshop.com

Credit: Photo courtesy of Frances Valentine Credit: Photo courtesy of Frances Valentine

Roll the dice: Dice players can roll in style — literally and figuratively — with a bone-white box that holds five lucky dice (the box looks like an XXL die, too). Available at Frances Valentine, the dice box is easy to pull out at home or to carry for game nights. $64. Buckhead Village, 3006 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. 404-748-9048, francesvalentine.com

A pouch for creative tools: Show love to A-Town and store creative items like pencils, markers, erasers and paintbrushes in an artist-themed pencil pouch from Posman Books. Available in white with red overlay or black with red overlay, the pouch features notable Atlanta icons and logos such as the Fox Theatre and Coca-Cola bottles. In-store purchase only. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-355-9041, posmanbooks.com

Good news: A knit scarf is nice gift, but people don’t wear scarves every day. Plus, a scarf won’t give them restaurant recommendations, breaking news and reporting on their favorite teams. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will, and it’s a gift they can open all year long. Gift subscriptions start at $19.99 and offer digital access to the site, the AJC News app and all the newsletters — even the subscriber-only ones. The gift is for new subscribers only, is a one-time purchase and doesn’t renew. To give them something they’ll enjoy long after the holidays, go to ajc.com/holiday.