Now, the Taylors have 246 trees and 1,500 azalea bushes — all aglow with lights, as well as “lots of electronic gizmos.” The original 60 holly bushes are now between 12 and 20 feet tall and hold more than 150,000 lights.

Every year since 1989, the Taylors would plant more shrubs and add lights. In 2017, electronic displays as well as lights that were synchronized to music were added. Today, 40 trees rock holiday music.

In 2018, Taylor, an investment adviser with Avid Wealth Group, who, obviously, was already deeply committed to his dazzling display, took it up a notch. Instead of having people only drive by the 700 feet of road frontage, he configured his yard with an inside circle that cannot be seen from the road. Now people walk the property, including the inside circle, which boasts more than 500,000 lights.

In 2020, the Tunnel of Joy was built, adding another 100,000 lights. “Pictures don’t do the tunnel justice,” he said. “It’s 50 feet long made of bamboo and pipes and wrapped with 100,000 lights that aren’t really neatly organized or lined up. It kinda goes in every direction and it’s pretty cool.” Work starts in mid-August, and the couple spent roughly 2,000 combined hours amid installation. “Sherrie sees if any need to be repaired. We try to repair rather than buy new,” he said. “About 80% to 90% are repairable, but you have to have someone with the patience to go through each string and find the one bulb that’s messed up or the broken wires.” The lights get turned on Dec. 1, and guests come from all over to feel the joy. “For many, it’s a family tradition and they come every year,” Richard said, noting that he and Sherrie have had visitors from as far away as Australia. “Some stop by on their way to Florida. We’ve had some who came when they were a child and are now bringing their children. It just brings joy.” The word “joy” keeps coming up for a reason. The Taylors didn’t know what to call their display. “‘Richard and Sherrie’s Christmas Lights’ wasn’t too exciting and we kept thinking about all the joy we were giving people,” he said.

Sherrie came up with Lights of Joy, which has a double meaning. Richard’s mother’s name was Marjorie, but everyone called her Joy. “She was a delightful person and a joyful one,” Richard said. “My wife suggested the name in her honor.”

Except for a small electrical fire years ago, it’s been a relatively smooth operation. Still, due to Lights of Joy’s popularity, the Taylors have had to adjust a bit and now charge a nominal fee of $5 for adults. The Futures Church Kennesaw across the street charges an additional $5 for parking.

“It’s gotten bigger than we ever thought,” he said. “We have to charge because we now need security and police to help with the traffic.”

Ironically, the biggest expense is the security, not the electric bill. “People keep asking us how much our electricity bill is. That’s the first thing they say. Frankly, we burn a lot of power and it’s our smallest expense — maybe $1,500 for the season. We’ve been converting from incandescent to LED lights. We now use 100% LED lights. We’re burning half the power we did eight years ago, and we have four times as many lights.”

To help offset costs, the Taylors also have sponsors, including exhibition planners Blue Sky EXP, Dayco Systems Heating & Cooling and the Barter Company, a marketing firm.

Karen McDonald was a yearly visitor to Lights of Joy before her company, Innovative Impressions, became a sponsor. “This light display is so important because it really does bring joy to lots of people,” she said. “It’s so well done, and I like having to get out and walk the property and see how it’s been transformed. You can’t just drive by; you need to walk it.”

While some might not want their neighbor’s yard to become a dazzling tourist attraction, Richard Taylor said his neighbors are accommodating. “We try to be very careful and mindful of our neighbors. We don’t have close neighbors, but they do have to deal with a lot of traffic, especially on the weekends and around Christmas,” he said. “We knock on their doors to make sure they can barely hear the music if they’re outdoors and hope they won’t hear it inside. So far, we’ve had no complaints.”

Visitors are welcomed daily from 6 to 10 p.m. — sharp. “We warn people about a half any hour early that the timers are set for 10,” he said. “Sometimes (they) want to stay until the last second and — boom! — the lights are off and people get stuck in the dark.”

McDonald said Lights of Joy is a “labor of love” for the Taylors, but it also helps the Kennesaw community. “They get so much joy having people see their lights, but it’s also an amazing gift for the city and community. It brings people to Kennesaw. I’m not sure it’s been acknowledged about how much business they bring into (the city).”

Richard Taylor said that, while “Christmas really is special for us,” he and Sherrie “could care less about receiving gifts. I love giving, and this is our way of giving back to the community.”

He acknowledged that it’s a huge undertaking, “not something you take lightly.” So they have discussed wrapping up the light show in six or eight years.

“Sherrie has it on the calendar,” he said. “But the thing is that it brings a lot of joy to us to see everyone come and enjoy it.”

IF YOU GO

Lights of Joy

6-10 p.m. daily, Sunday-Dec. 29. $5 per person, ages 13 and up; free for 12 and under. 1510 Ben King Road, Kennesaw. Parking ($5 fee) at Futures Church, 1455 Ben King Road, Kennesaw. 470-736-5313, lightsofjoy.net