Sensory friendly events this July in metro Atlanta

The Atlanta area is home to many fun destinations and activities, but for children or adults with sensory processing issues, large crowds and loud noises can pose some challenges. The following events and destinations are hosting sensory friendly happenings in July or offer tools to help make your visit more fun and welcoming.

Check out the following sensory friendly events this month in metro Atlanta:

Disney movie series

10 a.m. each Wednesday this month. July 3, “The Little Mermaid,” July 10, “Beauty and the Beast Sing Along,” July 17, “Finding Nemo” and July 24 “Frozen II.” General admission $12, youth 12 and under $7. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Come see popular Disney movies with lights and sound set at 50% and subtitles on. Guests can talk, make noise, move around and head to the quiet lobby if they need a break, and the theater’s seating capacity is reduced to allow more space.

Sensory friendly family meetup

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. Free. 1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta. 404-685-2400.

Join Georgia Public Broadcasting and Multiple Autisms Collective to learn about local resources for children with autism and/or developmental delay. Children are welcome to attend and play in a safe environment while parents meet with organizations and connect with other families.

Parents’ Night Out

6:30 –8:30 p.m. Friday, July 19. $30 for individuals with autism, $15 for siblings. Spectrum Autism Support Center, 2997 Main St., Duluth. 678-640-2489.

Parents can have two hours to run errands, go on a date or just enjoy some downtime while trained staff stay with the participants. Games, movies, just hanging out and a parent-provided snack are part of the fun. Participants should either eat dinner before they come or bring their meal with them.

Improv-4-Anxiety

6 –7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta. 770-528-2331.

Laugh your way through theater improv games to help with connections, learning social and emotional cues, as well as building confidence. The program is designed for guests 16 and older and is accessibility friendly. Registration is strongly encouraged but not required.

Spectrum Adult Saturday Social Club

6:30 –8:30 p.m. Saturday July 6, 13, 20 and 27, plus Saturdays in August. $150 for all Saturdays through August. Spectrum Autism Support Center, 2997 Main St., Duluth. 678-640-2489.

Adults on the autism spectrum can meet Saturdays to play games, enjoy karaoke or watch movies with their friends. The club will be supervised by professional staff who will help participants strengthen their social skills and make friends.

Sensory Friendly Afternoons at the Southern Museum

2 –5 p.m. Tuesday, July 30. Included with general admission of $5-$10, free for children 2 and under and members. Southern Museum, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.

On the last Tuesday of each month, the Southern Museum hosts a sensory friendly afternoon. Visitors with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing issues or special needs will be able to explore the museum at their own pace, and all ages are welcome.

Cherokee County Aquatic Center: TRopical Night at the Oasis

4:30 –7 p.m. $5 per person. Saturday, July 13. Cherokee County Aquatic Center, 1200 Wellstar Way, Canton. 678-880-4760.

Join in the fun at the Cherokee Aquatic Center’s indoor and outdoor oasis pool for swimming, pizza, games, family and fun. The event, part of the venue’s therapeutic recreation program, is specially designed for individuals with special needs. All ages are welcome.

Neurodivergent stories and tunes

11 –11:45 a.m. Monday, July 8, and Monday, July 22. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell. 404-612-9707.

Join Miss Jessica for a special small group storytime for neurodivergent patrons. Call or email the branch to register by the Saturday before the event. The storytime is for ages 2-6, and you’ll need to stay with your child during the program.

Adaptive swim night

6 –8 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Free. Wills Park Pool, 1815 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 678-297-6107.

Cool off at Wills Park Pool’s Adaptive Swim Night in a pool with zero-depth entry, interactive play stations, a water slide and more.

Sensory friendly movie showings

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta. 770-528-2331.

Bring your own blanket and make yourself comfortable for a showing of a sensory friendly children’s movie in the downstairs program room. All ages are welcome.

Sensory friendly movies at NCG Cinema

Saturday July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. Regular admission prices apply. Multiple metro Atlanta locations of NCG Cinemas.

See sensory friendly movies at NCG Cinemas on Saturdays in July with “The Land Before Time” on July 3, “Trolls” on July 10, “Abominable” on July 17, “Migration” on July 24 and “Kung Fu Panda” on July 31. The movies will be shown without previews, with the sound turned down and the lights on. The environment is judgment-free, and it’s OK to talk, sing, walk around and dance.

Chuck E. Cheese Sensory Sensitive Sundays

Sunday, July 7. Participating metro Atlanta locations open two hours early.

Chuck E. Cheese opens early the first Sunday of the month for Sensory Sensitive Sunday. Guests can enjoy a quieter environment, dimmed lighting, a sensory friendly arcade, a trained and caring staff, and more.

Studio Movie Grill special needs screening

11 a.m. Saturday, July 20. Free for all attendees. Studio Movie Grill, Mansell Crossing, 7730 North Point Pkwy., Alpharetta. 470-657-0300.

Watch “Despicable Me 4″ with the lights up, the volume low and with moving, talking and even dancing in the aisles welcomed. The free tickets are available only at the box office as early as the Wednesday prior to the Saturday movie. Seating is first come, first served.

Additional Atlanta experiences that provide sensory friendly assistance:

Atlanta Braves Exceptional Fan Program: The Atlanta Braves offer a social storybook, a sensory map with details for first aid and other important locations, dedicated accessible seating specialists and more. Buy tickets through the Accessible Seating Department, and you’ll receive a welcome kit with a Braves Exceptional Fan credential that allows you to skip concession lines if needed. The kit will be delivered to you during the game and includes Braves fidgets.

In addition to this program, the Braves also offer a “Matt Pack” at each home game for a families affected by autism. The seats are complementary and include a sensory friendly game experience, a gift pack and close proximity to a quiet space. They’re funded by first baseman Matt Olson’s donation to the Atlanta Braves Foundation. For more information, email mattpack@reclif.com or bravesfoundation@braves.com.

Zoo Atlanta: Zoo Atlanta lets you borrow free sensory bags with fidget tools, noise canceling headphones, weighted lap pads and more. Quiet aones and headphone zones are also available, and the zoo’s staff receives continuous training on assisting and accommodating guests with sensory needs.

Georgia Aquarium: The aquarium offers a sensory room and bags, as well as sensory hours. The hours (8 –9 a.m. or 9 –10 a.m., depending on hours of operation) have smaller guest capacity, reduced lights and audio, and quiet spaces in galleries. The staff receives continuous training on assisting and accommodating guests with sensory needs.

High Museum of Art: A social story is available to help you prepare for your visit, as is a sensory guide with information on stimuli you may encounter. You can also access a sensory map online or at the museum to help you locate spaces that tend to be quieter and less crowded, have low light, and allow for tactile engagement and activities.

Great Wolf Lodge: Great Wolf Lodge, which has a location in LaGrange, has partnered with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards to receive training and resources for their staff members. They have an extensive online sensory guide with specific information about each attraction and offer a multicolored wristband for neurodivergent guests so staff members know to take special considerations when interacting with them.