School is in session: 10 must-have back-to-college items

In the bag. Carry a laptop, textbooks, notebooks, snacks and more with spacious backpacks. For those that like a classic backpack, visit Amazon for a fuss-free Jansport built for every day adventures and equipped with a bevy of pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and stylish color block bottom with coordinating front straps. Go green with a sustainable water-resistant and washable paper backpack from Out of the Woods which features wide, natural cotton straps for comfortable carrying plus a large front pocket and inner laptop pouch to keep essentials secure. For a smaller but brightly colored bag, choose a signature malachite printed backpack in green or pink from Kimberly McDonald enhanced by stylish brass-tone hardware. Jansport, $45.96-$55. www.amazon.com; washable backpack, $32. outofthewoods.com; malachite printed, $450. 3060 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. 404-549-7095, kimberlymcdonald.com.

Listen up: When listening to a lecture or working out, opt for a colorful, retro-inspired pair of Take A Hike Dime 2 earbuds from Skullcandy. The limited-edition ear pods feature a whopping 12-hour battery life; microphone, call and track volume button; and noise cancellation for an immersive sound which is ideal for studying. One thing to note: there’s no need to worry about perspiring when working out or running to class since the pods are sweat- and water-resistant. $39.99. skullcandy.com.

Stash cash. Need to stash a little extra cash in advance of your college kid calling for funds? Gift her with a Dooney & Bourke wristlet which doubles as a fashionable accessory to store cards, keys and cash. It’s small enough to fit in a larger bag but large enough to fit the aforementioned essentials. Before she leaves for college, add a few dollars in the wristlet to create a personal petty cash fund. If he’s a practical jokester, he will appreciate a BigMouth Inc. kitschy fanny bank that toots when filled with loot. Available at Amazon. Wristlet, $128. dooney.com; fanny bank, $19.99. amazon.com

Game night. Those with strong opinions will welcome a game created for debating. Aptly called Debatable, the social game features 200 things to discuss or share opposing views like “Are hot dogs sandwiches?”, “Brownie edge pieces are garbage” and “Paying all of your bills with autopay versus making sure they don’t steal your money.” Topics like politics and religion are off-limits to keep things friendly-ish. Available at Brass Monkey Goods. $20. brassmonkeygoods.com.

Decorate your space. Represent the ATL with a variety of limited release, hand-signed archival prints. Available at The Print Shop, each print is a work of art. Opt for a colorful graphic called “Atlanta – Always Coming Through” by George F. Baker III or a vivid image of U.S. Rep. and civil rights activist, the late and great John Lewis appropriately called “Good Trouble” by Adela Pons. Prices vary. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-254-5099, theprintshopatl.com.

Stay hydrated. Keep track of water intake with a cool bottle that tracks daily consumption. Available at Inside Then Out, the lightweight BPA-free bottle features two columns with target time markers for a.m. and p.m. $24.95. insidethenout.com.

Things to-do. Encourage yourself or someone else with a floral-themed checklist notepad with a confidence-boosting reminder: You Got This. Available at Rifle Paper Co., the notepad features more than a dozen lines to jot down important tasks and includes a box to check off completed ones, keeping your day, week or month on-track and helping you feel accomplished. $12. riflepaperco.com.