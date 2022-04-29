Runnicles starts to say goodbye with ‘Requiem’

For the symphony musicians, Durufle’s orchestration contains intricate, delicately constructed string parts that are unique when taken one at a time but together gently push forward the “Requiem” with a cohesive, organ-like sound. The expansive orchestra rarely got close to overpowering the full ASO Chorus, which was at its most powerful in the quieter movements of a contemplative “Requiem.” The Durufle is a world away from the fiery, aggressive Mozart, but no less passionate.

I’ve written before that the ASO Chorus is most impressive in the low dynamic range, when the energy and force of their sound is focused into a delicate but deliberate pianissimo. Durufle’s “Requiem” is full of those instances, and it is in these spots that the chorus once again fully came alive. On the other end of the dynamic spectrum is where the chorus sometimes had problems. In the “Sanctus,” the collected voices sang out with triple-forte gusto that should have been reigned in a bit.

For all the beauty of the choral movements, the “Pie Jesu,” a solo for mezzo-soprano, turned out to be the most gratifying. Soloist Jennifer Johnson Cano’s performance Thursday was one of those instances where I almost sensed mouths dropping open in amazement. Her voice seemed to hold the packed house still for four and a half minutes. Baritone Douglas Williams was likewise impressive, singing beautifully with a forceful vigor.

The world outside the hall still casts a shadow over performances within, and health and safety was certainly on my mind Thursday. Before the concert, one of the chorus members tested positive for COVID-19, necessitating extra mitigation efforts developed by the ASO in concert with Dr. Carlos del Rio and Dr. Susan Ray, who have been guiding the ASO during the entire pandemic. They, and the entire Atlanta arts community, have done tireless work to bring performances safely back to the stage. While the pandemic put a pause on the celebratory goodbye for former music director Robert Spano, here’s hoping Runnicles’ final tour proceeds as planned.

